BOISE — Election officials are urging voters who requested absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday for the May primary election — the newly extended final deadline — to immediately fill out their ballots when they receive them in the mail, and then deliver them in person to drop boxes outside county elections headquarters.
“There won’t be time to mail them,” said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
Those who submitted their ballot request on the final day will get their ballots in the mail “at the earliest probably this weekend, or the 1st or 2nd,” he said. June 2 is the deadline to submit ballots.
McGrane said a widely circulating rumor that there’s an eight-day time lag to receive an Ada County ballot due to the county’s use of a Seattle contractor is not correct.
“It is not true,” he said. “None of the ballots have taken that long as a result of the vendor or anything else for that matter.”
Earlier, some ballots took longer than that, but it was because of delays in processing at the county, which was overwhelmed with a record number of requests, he said.
“We’re all caught up,” he said.
The contractor is aware of the timing issue, McGrane said.
It’s close timing statewide, he said. “All the clerks are struggling with trying to meet this really tight time frame, and we expect voters will too, when we come down to it.”
For now, the only place to drop off Ada County ballots is the drop box outside the county election headquarters at 400 N. Benjamin Lane, No. 100. Although the county’s early voting trailer is currently stationed in the courthouse parking lot, it’s not accepting ballots; it’s instead serving as a reception site for people visiting the courthouse, which isn’t open to the public, to do business with the county courts. The county is looking into setting up additional drop-box locations but hasn’t yet done so, McGrane said Tuesday.
For Canyon County voters, ballots can be returned to the county elections office at 1102 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell.