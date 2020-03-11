Though most eyes were on the contested Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, Republican voters in Idaho did not sit out of their primary, doubling President Donald Trump's 2016 vote total.
Trump gained 111,511 votes in Idaho (almost 95% of the total), up from the 62,413 he received in 2016.
Republican turnout overall, though, was about half of what it was four years ago, when there was a hotly contested primary; 222,004 Republicans voted in the 2016 primary, compared to roughly 118,041 Tuesday.
Democrats switched from a caucus to a primary system this year, and turnout quadrupled from under 24,000 in the 2016 caucus to the roughly 108,000 in this year's primary.
Statewide, 221,553 people voted in Tuesday's election, which also include school district measures and a Constitution Party primary, which picked up 866 votes.
The Secretary of State's Office could not provide final voter turnout rates Wednesday. Two counties, Payette and Elmore, did not have any election results reported, according to unofficial results.
Voter turnout was 28.7% in Canyon County and 26.5% in Ada County, according to preliminary results from the counties.
The Democratic and Constitution primary elections were open to unaffiliated voters, while the Republic primary was only open to registered Republicans.
Idaho's overall population growth should be taken into account when comparing voting totals from four years ago. The Gem State, among the nation's fastest growing, has grown by about 12.5% in the past four years, from 1.6 million in 2016 to nearly 1.8 million today.
CANYON COUNTY
- Ballots cast: 27,024
- Registered voters: 94,026
- Turnout: 28.7%
Ballots cast by type:
- Republican primary: 16,200
- Democratic primary: 8,480
- Constitution Party primary: 123
School levy ballots:
- Caldwell School District levy: 3,300 total votes
- Nampa School District levy: 12,369 total votes
- Vallivue School District levy: 6,112 total votes
- Middleton School District levy: 2,856 total votes
The county did not provide voter turnout by district Wednesday.
Trump received 15,278 of the vote in Canyon County, or 94% of Republican votes. None of the other five candidates or write-ins got more than 2%: Bill Weld, Matthew John Matern, Bob Ely, Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente and Joe Walsh (suspended campaign).
Of the Democrats, Bernie Sanders got the most Canyon County votes with 3,886 (45.8%), followed by Joe Biden’s 3,805 (44.9%). Tulsi Gabbard received 72 votes, or 0.9%; Roque De La Fuente received five votes, and Steve Burke received six votes.
Some of the candidates suspended their campaign after early voting started. Of those, Elizabeth Warren got 222 votes in Canyon County, Mike Bloomberg 206, Pete Buttigieg 90 and Amy Klobuchar 52.
Don Blankenship won the county’s Constitution Party primary with 21 votes, or 17%, against five other candidates: Sheila “Samm” Tittle, Daniel Clyde Cummings, Don J. Grundmann, Charles Kraut and J.R. Myers.
ADA COUNTY
- Ballots cast: 69,523
- Registered voters: 262,468
- Turnout: 26.5%
Ballots cast by type:
- Republican primary: 21,639
- Democratic primary: 47,591
- Constitution Party primary: 293
Biden led Democratic candidates in Ada County with 22,704 (47.8%), trailed by Sanders’ 21,361 (45%). Gabbard received 311 votes, or 0.7%; De La Fuente received 3 votes, and Burke received two votes. Of the candidates who suspended their campaigns during early voting, Warren got 1,289 votes, Bloomberg 794, Buttigieg 575 and Klobuchar 264.
Trump received 19,851 votes in Ada County’s Republican primary, or 93.2%, followed by Weld with 755 votes, 3.5%.
Tittle won the Constitution Party primary with 53 votes, or 29.6%.