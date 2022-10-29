Editor’s note: This is the last in a series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. You can see all the stories in the series online at idahopress.com/elections.
The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session.
That would change if voters in November approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.
It would take just a simple majority of votes on Nov. 8 for SJR 102 to pass.
“I think it’ll be an enormous burden on the people of Idaho to have to watch the Legislature like a hawk 12 months a year to ensure their rights and freedoms and livelihoods aren’t being infringed,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who opposes the measure.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who supports it, said, “During COVID, the public was clamoring for the Legislature to come back in and deal with some of the issues they thought were important. We weren’t able to do that.”
Idaho is one of 14 states whose state constitution permits only the governor to call the legislature into special session; two others among that group, Arkansas and Kentucky, also have proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot that would change that, in the wake of concerns over responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in the 36 states where either the governor or the legislature can call special sessions, 17 require a two-thirds supermajority of lawmakers to sign on before that can happen, and one, Missouri, requires three-quarters of legislators to agree.
Five states have the 60% margin Idaho is contemplating; 10 require just a simple majority; and three let legislative leaders call special sessions without anyone else weighing in.
Rubel sees the 60% threshold in SJR 102 as a serious technical flaw, saying the only reason the Legislature would be calling itself back into session – rather than the governor doing so – is because the Legislature wants to do something the governor doesn’t support. The governor would still have to sign or veto any legislation that passes, and in Idaho, it takes a two-thirds vote of each house – 66.67% – to override a veto.
“I think we’re setting ourselves up for very costly and futile special sessions whose only purpose will be to grandstand and glean free publicity for legislators, perhaps before an election,” Rubel said. "It’s a great opportunity to come in and campaign on the public dime and get lots of publicity to the tune of $30,000 a day for the taxpayer, but it seems very unlikely that anything productive is going to emerge from such sessions.”
That’s the rough estimate Idaho has long used for the cost to taxpayers of each day of an Idaho legislative session.
Winder said he favored a simple majority of legislators to call a special session, but the 60% level was a compromise when SJR 102 passed the Legislature with the required two-thirds margin in 2021. No minority Democrats voted in favor of the proposal and seven Republicans opposed it. It passed with 77% support in the Idaho House, but just barely met the two-thirds margin in the Senate, passing 24-11.
Perhaps the biggest concern of opponents of the measure is the prospect of a full-time, year-round Idaho Legislature. Ten states have full-time legislatures; California, Hawaii and Alaska are the only western states among them.
“The idea of a full-time legislature is really unpopular in Idaho,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. Idahoans historically have wanted a “part-time citizen legislature, run efficiently, to take care of business and then go back to their lives.”
Winder says he, too, doesn’t want a full-time, year-round legislature. “There’s no public support for it, and there’s no support within the Legislature for a full-time,” he said. But, he said, “I think the public would like to have us have the ability to respond.”
Idaho’s business community, including lobbying groups and major corporations in fields ranging from health care to agriculture to technology to real estate, have lined up against SJR 102, backing several statewide independent expenditure campaigns against it.
Alex LaBeau, president and CEO of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, said, “We haven’t found anybody that’s going for it at this point.”
IACI’s political action committee, the Idaho Prosperity Fund, has been running digital ads, a website, and is planning phone calls and more on “why it’s a bad idea,” LaBeau said.
For businesses, he said, “It makes for an unstable regulatory environment.”
“We don’t think anything’s broken as far as the Constitution, the legislative process,” he said. “It’s going to be expensive for the taxpayers.”
The Idaho Liberty PAC, with funding from the Idaho Association of Realtors and Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Victory Fund PAC, is running an independent campaign coordinated with IACI’s efforts. Neither PAC Chairman Robert Jones nor Victory Fund chair Ysabel Bilbao responded to inquiries about it; the Idaho Liberty PAC recently sent out a widely distributed mailer headed, “VOTE NO on SJR 102, SAY NO TO A FULL-TIME LEGISLATURE.” It had identical graphics to the Idaho Prosperity Fund’s website and online ads.
On Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, after no activity for months, the Idaho Liberty PAC reported a $60,000 contribution from the Idaho Victory Fund and $25,000 from the Idaho Association of Realtors, right around the time of the mailing.
Little didn’t get a say on SJR 102 when it passed the Legislature in 2021; constitutional amendments don’t go to the governor’s desk. But just as he did multiple times that year, with support from every living past Idaho governor, Little has spoken against shifting the balance of power between the three branches of Idaho’s state government solely over the COVID pandemic.
“Gov. Little supports a part time citizen legislature,” Little’s press secretary, Madison Hardy, said Friday. “States with more legislative activity have more laws. States with less legislative activity have fewer laws. Gov. Little is proud of Idaho's hard-earned reputation as the least regulated state and supports the status quo for calling a special session.”
The Idaho Legislature has been pushing hard in recent years to expand its power relative to the other two branches of state government, the judiciary and the executive branch. In 2016, lawmakers successfully sought voter approval of a constitutional amendment cementing the Legislature’s power to review and reject all state agency administrative rules, a power few state legislatures exercise so comprehensively. This year, lawmakers passed legislation aimed at reducing the independence of the judicial selection process; Little vetoed it.
Kettler said SJR 102 “kind of aligns with some of the other things we’ve seen the Legislature do the last few years, in trying to expand their own power … and authority.”
She said that might make sense if the different branches of government often clash, and aren’t able to work together. “But if you’re working in more collaboration with those branches, it does seem like there’s less of a need for the Legislature to call themselves back into session,” she said.
LaBeau said, “I would say that those that want to compare us to the other states that allow for this, one of the things that the state of Idaho has that most states do not is the Legislature’s ability to review the rules process of the executive branch to ensure the policy is being followed. So that’s the Legislature staying within their lane, and the executive branch is getting involved in the execution of the regulatory framework. We have an appropriate balance of power,” he said. “We don’t need the Legislature coming in and getting involved in executive functions.”
Winder disagrees. “From my perspective, we have three distinct branches of government, the judicial branch, the executive branch, the legislative branch,” he said. “The intent of the founders was to have them equal. But in Idaho, we’re at a significant disadvantage, because the executive branch has more authority, has the ability because we’re not in session, we can’t respond on our own, basically to do whatever they think is right for whatever period of time they think is right, until we come back into a regular session in January.”
Asked if that meant the only way the three branches could be equal is if the Legislature also was full-time, Winder demurred. “No one wants to have the expense of that,” he said.
But he argued that the unusual situation that occurred in 2021 – when the Idaho House refused to adjourn for the year in the spring, forcing the full Legislature to technically stay in session for a record 311 days before reconvening for three days in November and then adjourning – showed that the Legislature could actually go full-time right now.
“This at least provides a mechanism that has a high bar,” he said, because of the 60% requirement.
Rubel called the three-day November session in 2021 “a flaming disaster, where they brought in dozens of poorly thought-out bills, there was a lot of yelling, a lot of fiery rhetoric on the floor – to no effect.”
The only legislation that passed was a non-binding memorial to Congress. The House also voted to sanction Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for ethics violations.
Rubel called that “a sneak preview or an audition” for what SJR 102 could bring. “I would say the Legislature failed their audition pretty resoundingly,” she said.
“We’ve been operating pretty well for 130-plus years with our current Constitution, and I honestly can’t think of any case in Idaho history where the public would have been well-served or would have been served well at all for the legislature to have this power,” she said. “When something needed to be done … the governor called us into special session.”
The Idaho Legislature has had five special sessions since 1998, all convened at the call of the governor. Each lasted just a single day, except for a three-day special session in August of 2020.
As Idaho debates SJR 102, some have looked south to neighboring Utah, which was restricted to a seven-week general session each year unless the governor called special sessions. That happened frequently – 14 times in 2015-16, for example. But amid a dispute between the governor and lawmakers in 2017 over the governor’s refusal to call a special session solely to fill a mid-term vacancy in a U.S. House seat, lawmakers pushed through a constitutional amendment in 2018 allowing them to call themselves into special session for emergencies.
The measure said that could occur when two-thirds of the members of each house of the Utah Legislature call for it “because in their opinion a persistent fiscal crisis, war, natural disaster, or emergency in the affairs of the State necessitates convening the Legislature into session.”
However, there was no restriction on then expanding the self-called special sessions to other topics, and Utah lawmakers have made prodigious use of the tool.
“They have abused this power repeatedly,” said Brigham Young University political scientist Adam Brown, who studies the Utah Legislature.
On Oct. 26, Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Gehrke wrote that he sorely regretted supporting the 2018 amendment.
“Since 2019, the Legislature has convened these ‘emergency’ sessions several times when they don’t see eye-to-eye with the governor,” Gehrke wrote. “The problem is, once convened, they can lard up the agenda with measures that clearly (are) not related to ‘fiscal crisis, war, natural disaster or emergency in the affairs of the state.’” Bills passed in such sessions have ranged from stripping emergency powers from the governor to adopting a resolution urging fiscal responsibility to changing zoning rules for vape shops near schools, he noted.
“Merits of these bills aside, lawmakers have pulled a bait-and-switch: They decide something is an emergency and then do whatever they want without having to even consult with the governor, as they had done for more than 100 years prior,” Gehrke wrote.
This year, Utah lawmakers have another constitutional amendment on the ballot to raise a current limit on how much they can vote to appropriate during special sessions. Gehrke said this time, he’s against it.
Brown said by email, “One can probably infer that Idaho legislators would use their new authority regularly, just as Utah has. But only time will tell.”