Ada County elections envelope

Idaho is holding an all-absentee ballot election for the May 19 primary. Shown is the return envelope included with an Ada County ballot.

 Holly Beech/Idaho Press

Early voting is underway for Idaho's all-absentee ballot primary election on May 19. 

Though May 19 is the deadline to register to vote and request a ballot, voters have until 8 p.m. June 2 to return their completed ballot to their county clerk's office.

All 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for reelection this year, as well as three congressional seats and a number of county positions.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is unopposed in the Republican primary, but faces a challenge in the November general election. There are two candidates running in the Democratic Primary for the Senate seat, including former gubernatorial hopeful Paulette Jordan. Risch also will have an Independent and a Constitutional Party challenger in the general election.

Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, will run in a primary against Nicholas Jones, of Boise. There are two Democrats running for the nomination as well and Fulcher also will face Libertarian candidate, Joe Evans, of Meridian, in the general election.

Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, will have a primary challenger, Kevin Rhoades, of Boise. C. Aaron Swisher, of Boise, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Should Simpson prevail in the primary, he also will face Libertarian and Constitutional Party challengers in the general election.

Six state senators and 11 state representatives are retiring, leaving their seats empty. There are 12 primary election legislative races and 20 general election races in the Senate. Eleven state Senate candidates won’t face any challenge. In the House, there will be 32 primary election races and 41 general election races. Sixteen House candidates will not face a challenge in the primary or general elections.

According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, Independent candidates will only appear on the general election ballot in November.

The Idaho Press is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to produce an election guide with candidates surveys. Stay tuned for their answers.

U.S. SENATOR

Democratic Primary:

Paulette Jordan of Plummer

Jim Vandermaas of Eagle

Republican Primary:

Jim Risch of Boise (incumbent)

Others running:

Natalie Fleming of Fruitland, Independent

Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene, Constitution Party

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1

Democratic Primary:

Staniela Nikolova of Moscow

Rudy Soto of Nampa

Republican Primary:

Russ Fulcher of Meridian (incumbent)

Nicholas Jones of Boise

Others running:

Joe Evans of Meridian, Libertarian Party

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2

Democratic Primary:

C. Aaron Swisher of Boise

Republican Primary:

Kevin Rhoades of Boise

Mike Simpson of Boise (incumbent)

Others running:

Pro-Life, a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson, of Emmett, Constitution Party

Idaho Sierra Law, of Pocatello, Libertarian Party

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 9

State Senate Republican Primary:

Abby Lee of Fruitland (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Ryan Kerby of New Plymouth (incumbent)

Jim Smith of Fruitland

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Judy Boyle of Midvale (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Allen Schmid of Fruitland

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 10

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Toni Ferro of Caldwell

State Senator Republican Primary:

Jim Rice of Caldwell (incumbent)

Christopher Trakel of Caldwell

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Rebecca Yamamoto of Caldwell

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Jarom Wagoner of Caldwell (incumbent)

Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln of Caldwell

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Greg Chaney of Caldwell (incumbent)

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 11

State Senator Republican Primary:

Scott Brock of Middleton

Zach Brooks of Kuna

Patti Anne Lodge of Caldwell (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Jacob Lowder of Wilder

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Scott Syme of Wilder (incumbent)

Mila Wood of Caldwell

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Edward Savala of Caldwell

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Kirk Adams of Middleton

Tammy Nichols of Middleton (incumbent)

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Chelle Gluch of Nampa

State Senator Republican Primary:

Todd Lakey of Nampa (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Pat Day Hartwell of Nampa

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Bruce Skaug of Nampa

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Machele Hamilton of Nampa

Rick Youngblood of Nampa (incumbent)

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 13

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa

State Senator Republican Primary:

Jeff Agenbroad of Nampa (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Jason Kutchma of Nampa

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Brent Crane of Nampa (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Ben Adams of Nampa

Blaine Grow of Nampa

Kim Keller of Nampa

Tara Barling of Nampa

Randy Jackson of Nampa

Kenny Wroten of Nampa

State Representative Libertarian Party, Position B:

Jess Smith of Nampa

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 14

State Senator Republican Primary:

C. Scott Grow of Eagle (incumbent)

Ted Hill of Eagle

Others running:

Ellen Spencer of Eagle, Independent

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Mike Moyle of Star (incumbent)

Others running:

Cindy Currie of Eagle, Independent

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Shelley Brock of Eagle

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle (incumbent)

Josh Tanner of Eagle

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 15

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Rick Just of Boise

State Senator Republican Primary:

Sarah Clendenon of Boise

Fred Martin of Boise (incumbent)

Bill Zimmerman of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Steve Berch of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Patrick McDonald of Boise

State Representative Constitution Party, Position A:

David Hartigan of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Jake Ellis of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Codi Galloway of Boise

Lori Rouse of Boise

Jefferson West of Boise

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 16

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Grant Burgoyne of Boise (incumbent)

State Senator Republican Primary:

LeeJoe Lay of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

John McCrostie of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Nancy Harris of Boise

Colin Nash of Boise

Geoff Stephenson of Boise

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson of Boise

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 17

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Adriel Martinez of Boise

Ali Rabe of Boise

State Senator Republican Primary:

Gary Smith of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

John Gannon of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Brittany Love of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B

Sue Chew of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B

Anthony Dephue of Boise

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 18

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Janie Ward-Engelking of Boise (incumbent)

State Senator Republican Primary:

Mark Bost of Boise

Joseph Crowell of Boise

Hilary Lee of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Ilana Rubel of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Gary Childe of Boise

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Brooke Green of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Pete Thomas of Boise

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 19

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Melissa Wintrow of Boise

State Senator Republican Primary:

Aaron Tribble of Boise

State Representative Democratic Party, Position A:

Lauren Necochea of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Party, Position A:

Jim Feederle of Boise

State Representative Democratic Party, Position B:

Jeff Gabica of Boise

Chris Mathias of Boise

Charlene Taylor of Boise

State Representative Republican Party, Position A:

James Jacobson of Boise

Gary Parent II of Boise

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 20

State Senator Republican Primary:

Chuck Winder of Boise (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Pat Soulliere of Meridian

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Dawn Maglish of Meridian

Joe A. Palmer of Meridian (incumbent)

State Representative Constitution Party, Position A:

Daniel S. Weston of Meridian

State Representative Democratic Party, Position B:

Samantha ‘Sammy’ Hager of Meridian

State Representative Republican Party, Position B:

James Holtzclaw of Meridian (incumbent)

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 21

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Dawn Pierce of Boise

State Senator Republican Primary:

Regina Bayer of Meridian (incumbent)

Wendy Webb of Meridian

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Donald Williamson of Meridian

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Steven C. Harris of Meridian (incumbent)

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Greg Ferch of Boise

Eli Hodson of Boise

Megan Kiska of Boise (incumbent)

Brenda Palmer of Meridian

State Representative Libertarian Party, Position B:

Lisa Adams of Boise

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 22

State Senator Democratic Primary:

Mik Lose of Kuna

State Senator Republican Primary:

Lori Den Hartog of Meridian (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:

Diane Jensen of Kuna

State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:

Chris Bruce of Kuna

John Vander Woude of Nampa (incumbent)

State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:

Nina Turner of Kuna

State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:

Jason Monks of Meridian (incumbent)

Heidi Sorenson of Kuna

CANYON COUNTY RACES

Sheriff Republican Primary:

Kieran Donahue (incumbent)

Mike Rock

Nick Schalder

Jeff Taggart

Commissioner District 1 Republican Primary:

Leslie Van Beek (incumbent)

John Hess

Mike Pullin

Commissioner District 2 Republican Primary:

Charles Stadick

Keri K Smith-Sigman

Brad Holton

Loni Parry

Prosecuting Attorney:

Bryan Taylor (incumbent)

ADA COUNTY RACE

Commissioner District 1 Republican Primary:

Ryan Davidson

Davidson L. Haworth

Commissioner District 1 Democratic Primary:

Diana Lachiondo (incumbent)

Commissioner District 2 Republican Primary:

Teri Murrison

Fred Rippee

Mary McFarland

Rod Beck

Patrick Malloy

Kim Wickstrum

Commissioner District 2 Democratic Primary:

Bill Rutherford

County Sheriff Republican Primary:

Steve Bartlett

Lisa Marie

County Prosecuting Attorney Republican Primary:

Jan Bennetts

County Prosecuting Attorney Democratic Primary:

Ron Twilegar

Rachel Spacek is the Latino Affairs and Canyon County reporter for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at rspacek@idahopress.com. Follow her on twitter @RachelSpacek.

