Early voting is underway for Idaho's all-absentee ballot primary election on May 19.
Though May 19 is the deadline to register to vote and request a ballot, voters have until 8 p.m. June 2 to return their completed ballot to their county clerk's office.
All 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for reelection this year, as well as three congressional seats and a number of county positions.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is unopposed in the Republican primary, but faces a challenge in the November general election. There are two candidates running in the Democratic Primary for the Senate seat, including former gubernatorial hopeful Paulette Jordan. Risch also will have an Independent and a Constitutional Party challenger in the general election.
Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, will run in a primary against Nicholas Jones, of Boise. There are two Democrats running for the nomination as well and Fulcher also will face Libertarian candidate, Joe Evans, of Meridian, in the general election.
Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, will have a primary challenger, Kevin Rhoades, of Boise. C. Aaron Swisher, of Boise, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Should Simpson prevail in the primary, he also will face Libertarian and Constitutional Party challengers in the general election.
Six state senators and 11 state representatives are retiring, leaving their seats empty. There are 12 primary election legislative races and 20 general election races in the Senate. Eleven state Senate candidates won’t face any challenge. In the House, there will be 32 primary election races and 41 general election races. Sixteen House candidates will not face a challenge in the primary or general elections.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, Independent candidates will only appear on the general election ballot in November.
The Idaho Press is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Idaho to produce an election guide with candidates surveys. Stay tuned for their answers.
U.S. SENATOR
Democratic Primary:
Paulette Jordan of Plummer
Jim Vandermaas of Eagle
Republican Primary:
Jim Risch of Boise (incumbent)
Others running:
Natalie Fleming of Fruitland, Independent
Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene, Constitution Party
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1
Democratic Primary:
Staniela Nikolova of Moscow
Rudy Soto of Nampa
Republican Primary:
Russ Fulcher of Meridian (incumbent)
Nicholas Jones of Boise
Others running:
Joe Evans of Meridian, Libertarian Party
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2
Democratic Primary:
C. Aaron Swisher of Boise
Republican Primary:
Kevin Rhoades of Boise
Mike Simpson of Boise (incumbent)
Others running:
Pro-Life, a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson, of Emmett, Constitution Party
Idaho Sierra Law, of Pocatello, Libertarian Party
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 9
State Senate Republican Primary:
Abby Lee of Fruitland (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Ryan Kerby of New Plymouth (incumbent)
Jim Smith of Fruitland
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Judy Boyle of Midvale (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Allen Schmid of Fruitland
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 10
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Toni Ferro of Caldwell
State Senator Republican Primary:
Jim Rice of Caldwell (incumbent)
Christopher Trakel of Caldwell
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Rebecca Yamamoto of Caldwell
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Jarom Wagoner of Caldwell (incumbent)
Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln of Caldwell
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Greg Chaney of Caldwell (incumbent)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 11
State Senator Republican Primary:
Scott Brock of Middleton
Zach Brooks of Kuna
Patti Anne Lodge of Caldwell (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Jacob Lowder of Wilder
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Scott Syme of Wilder (incumbent)
Mila Wood of Caldwell
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Edward Savala of Caldwell
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Kirk Adams of Middleton
Tammy Nichols of Middleton (incumbent)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 12
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Chelle Gluch of Nampa
State Senator Republican Primary:
Todd Lakey of Nampa (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Pat Day Hartwell of Nampa
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Bruce Skaug of Nampa
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Machele Hamilton of Nampa
Rick Youngblood of Nampa (incumbent)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 13
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa
State Senator Republican Primary:
Jeff Agenbroad of Nampa (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Jason Kutchma of Nampa
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Brent Crane of Nampa (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Ben Adams of Nampa
Blaine Grow of Nampa
Kim Keller of Nampa
Tara Barling of Nampa
Randy Jackson of Nampa
Kenny Wroten of Nampa
State Representative Libertarian Party, Position B:
Jess Smith of Nampa
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 14
State Senator Republican Primary:
C. Scott Grow of Eagle (incumbent)
Ted Hill of Eagle
Others running:
Ellen Spencer of Eagle, Independent
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Mike Moyle of Star (incumbent)
Others running:
Cindy Currie of Eagle, Independent
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Shelley Brock of Eagle
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Gayann DeMordaunt of Eagle (incumbent)
Josh Tanner of Eagle
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 15
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Rick Just of Boise
State Senator Republican Primary:
Sarah Clendenon of Boise
Fred Martin of Boise (incumbent)
Bill Zimmerman of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Steve Berch of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Patrick McDonald of Boise
State Representative Constitution Party, Position A:
David Hartigan of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Jake Ellis of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Codi Galloway of Boise
Lori Rouse of Boise
Jefferson West of Boise
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 16
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Grant Burgoyne of Boise (incumbent)
State Senator Republican Primary:
LeeJoe Lay of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
John McCrostie of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Nancy Harris of Boise
Colin Nash of Boise
Geoff Stephenson of Boise
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson of Boise
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 17
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Adriel Martinez of Boise
Ali Rabe of Boise
State Senator Republican Primary:
Gary Smith of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
John Gannon of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Brittany Love of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B
Sue Chew of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B
Anthony Dephue of Boise
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 18
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Janie Ward-Engelking of Boise (incumbent)
State Senator Republican Primary:
Mark Bost of Boise
Joseph Crowell of Boise
Hilary Lee of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Ilana Rubel of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Gary Childe of Boise
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Brooke Green of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Pete Thomas of Boise
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 19
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Melissa Wintrow of Boise
State Senator Republican Primary:
Aaron Tribble of Boise
State Representative Democratic Party, Position A:
Lauren Necochea of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Party, Position A:
Jim Feederle of Boise
State Representative Democratic Party, Position B:
Jeff Gabica of Boise
Chris Mathias of Boise
Charlene Taylor of Boise
State Representative Republican Party, Position A:
James Jacobson of Boise
Gary Parent II of Boise
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 20
State Senator Republican Primary:
Chuck Winder of Boise (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Pat Soulliere of Meridian
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Dawn Maglish of Meridian
Joe A. Palmer of Meridian (incumbent)
State Representative Constitution Party, Position A:
Daniel S. Weston of Meridian
State Representative Democratic Party, Position B:
Samantha ‘Sammy’ Hager of Meridian
State Representative Republican Party, Position B:
James Holtzclaw of Meridian (incumbent)
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 21
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Dawn Pierce of Boise
State Senator Republican Primary:
Regina Bayer of Meridian (incumbent)
Wendy Webb of Meridian
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Donald Williamson of Meridian
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Steven C. Harris of Meridian (incumbent)
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Greg Ferch of Boise
Eli Hodson of Boise
Megan Kiska of Boise (incumbent)
Brenda Palmer of Meridian
State Representative Libertarian Party, Position B:
Lisa Adams of Boise
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT NO. 22
State Senator Democratic Primary:
Mik Lose of Kuna
State Senator Republican Primary:
Lori Den Hartog of Meridian (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position A:
Diane Jensen of Kuna
State Representative Republican Primary, Position A:
Chris Bruce of Kuna
John Vander Woude of Nampa (incumbent)
State Representative Democratic Primary, Position B:
Nina Turner of Kuna
State Representative Republican Primary, Position B:
Jason Monks of Meridian (incumbent)
Heidi Sorenson of Kuna
CANYON COUNTY RACES
Sheriff Republican Primary:
Kieran Donahue (incumbent)
Mike Rock
Nick Schalder
Jeff Taggart
Commissioner District 1 Republican Primary:
Leslie Van Beek (incumbent)
John Hess
Mike Pullin
Commissioner District 2 Republican Primary:
Charles Stadick
Keri K Smith-Sigman
Brad Holton
Loni Parry
Prosecuting Attorney:
Bryan Taylor (incumbent)
ADA COUNTY RACE
Commissioner District 1 Republican Primary:
Ryan Davidson
Davidson L. Haworth
Commissioner District 1 Democratic Primary:
Diana Lachiondo (incumbent)
Commissioner District 2 Republican Primary:
Teri Murrison
Fred Rippee
Mary McFarland
Rod Beck
Patrick Malloy
Kim Wickstrum
Commissioner District 2 Democratic Primary:
Bill Rutherford
County Sheriff Republican Primary:
Steve Bartlett
Lisa Marie
County Prosecuting Attorney Republican Primary:
Jan Bennetts
County Prosecuting Attorney Democratic Primary:
Ron Twilegar