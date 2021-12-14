BOISE — After hearing another four hours of public testimony Monday, Boise's Planning and Zoning commissioners voted to defer their vote on Interfaith Sanctuary's State Street shelter to a fourth meeting.
The commission so far has held three meetings on a conditional use permit application submitted by the nonprofit, which plans to redevelop a former Salvation Army warehouse into an expanded overnight and daytime homeless shelter.
More than 60 people testified Monday — primarily people opposed to the shelter plans. That's in addition to the 86 people who testified at last week's meeting, along with others who provided thousands of pages of written comment.
"I've been on the commission for almost five years now, and I've never seen this robust of participation," said Planning and Zoning Commission Chairwoman Meredith Stead. "That's important and ultimately that's what we're here for … to facilitate that process."
Much of Monday's testimony repeated previous concerns: The shelter will increase crime in surrounding neighborhoods and it will decrease residential property values while burdening surrounding businesses.
'YOU HAVE NO HUMANITY'
Geoffrey Wardle, Interfaith Sanctuary's attorney, called the hours of testimony "hostile" and "negative." In a customary rebuttal, Wardle objected to "duplicative" testimony from the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, and he objected to the fact that the applicant was given just five minutes to respond to more than 10 hours of public comment.
"Five minutes is not sufficient to provide you with the information that you require," he told the commissioners. "We had four hours of questions, we've had 10 hours of testimony, we've had a lot of hyperbole and we've had a lot of what I would say is just out and out unacceptable communication about an issue that is critical to this community."
Wardle said Interfaith Sanctuary's goal is to increase opportunities for people experience homelessness, for families and for the medically fragile. He described the nonprofit's current downtown shelter as a "hell hole."
"We understand the concerns, and we want to have a legitimate policy discussion, but I will not for a second, ever, accept the notion that the homeless should be shunted to industrial areas," Wardle said. "…You have no humanity if that is your position."
ANOTHER DEFERRAL
After three meetings, the Planning and Zoning Commission has yet to take a vote on whether to approve the shelter application. Now, the decision has been pushed back to next year.
At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to defer a vote until their next meeting, due to "the lateness of hour."
Commissioner Jennifer Mohr said her preference is "having as much time as we can" to discuss the application.
"I'd like to deliberate with this for quite awhile," Mohr said. "There's a lot here … it's a huge record."
Commissioner Chris Blanchard agreed. He said, "I think that the applicant deserves a full hearing, and I think the residents deserve a full hearing. I think that we should defer to a later date so that everyone can say their piece and be organized …"
The hearing was deferred to the commission's next meeting on Jan. 3. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. The commission is no longer accepting public testimony.