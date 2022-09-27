Idaho Lawmaker Rape Trial (copy)

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, shown during his rape trial earlier this year.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Originally published Sept. 27 on KTVB.COM.

Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state Representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern and sentenced to 20 years in prison, appealed his conviction in the Idaho Supreme Court on Sept. 23.

