The City of Nampa and the Idaho Food Bank are hosting a drive-through food distribution event Wednesday at the Idaho Center.
Volunteers are needed for a community food distribution event Wednesday in Nampa, the city of Nampa said Monday in a news release.
The event, in conjunction with the Idaho Food Bank, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Center’s west parking lots. The drive-through distribution will end at 4 p.m., or whenever supplies run out.
There are no requirements to qualify for a food box, the release said, other than a stated need for food assistance. Only household size and zip code will be recorded for data tracking purposes, the release said.
Volunteers can sign up at rb.gy/uowloc and can call 208-697-2570 for more information.