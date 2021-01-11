NAMPA — Finding a quiet space to learn is one of the challenges students have faced as the pandemic has uprooted the normal rhythm of school.
Teacher Kathy Neufeld has seen the need in her own virtual class of 50 second-graders in Caldwell.
"They don't have space all the time at home to get their work done," she said. "It's noisy — you'll hear them unmute and there'll be like three students taking their classes at the same time, and so you hear all of that background noise."
One student told her he didn't have a flat place to put his paper during a writing lesson. He resorted to using a stool.
Neufeld saw a national news story about a teenager on the other side of the country helping build desks for students in similar situations.
"I thought, 'Well, there must be somebody doing this in this area, I'm sure,'" she said. "And I googled it and looked on Facebook and asked people, and nobody seemed to be doing it. So I thought, 'OK, well, I gotta just find the right person who wants to help me with this project.'"
She then read an article in the Idaho Press about hobbies staff and readers had taken up during the pandemic. Publisher Matt Davison shared about his new woodworking hobby. Neufeld reached out to him to see if he'd be interested in building desks or knew about a woodworking group that could help.
"He got back to me and he said, 'Hey, you've got a great idea, let's go with this,'" Neufeld said.
Davison enlisted the support of developer CBH Homes, which donated enough wood glue, lumber and hardware for 300 desks. More than 100 readers responded and volunteered to help build.
On Saturday, vehicles lined up outside the Idaho Press office as families picked up desks for their children. Neufeld was right in the action, greeting people through their car windows and asking how many desks they needed.
"I am just so thrilled with the community spirit, everybody," she said. "It's not a political thing, it's just, let's get in there and do what we can to help others."
In Neufeld's 30 years of teaching, this is her first year fully online. Teaching virtually, it's taken more time for Neufeld to get to know her students and their needs, she said.
"Having them online all the time, they're muted usually, I don't really even know, you know, a lot of their behaviors," Neufeld said. "So I've asked them, what do you like about online school, and what do you not like so much. A lot of them say they like being safe, they like being at home to learn. But by far the thing they don't like is they can't go play with their friends in the classroom. So I just try to do whatever I can to make things a little easier for them. … Things like getting them a desk, getting them supplies and things, I think that's something we can do to help them out."
Davison said he was blown away by the community's response.
"This effort proves to me, beyond a doubt, that the Idaho community cares deeply about their fellow citizens and is ready to do whatever it takes to help people get through these challenging times," he said.
Over 300 desks were distributed. To learn more about the project, visit idahopress.com/desks.