BOISE — On a breezy spring morning, Boise Parks and Recreation staff, Boise Fire Department personnel, and volunteers with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society gathered to wrangle a thorny interloper.
Russian olive, a non-native tree, grows in the low-lying green space near the Boise River Greenbelt, near Marianne Williams Park. If a wildfire starts, those trees could fuel a blaze that sends embers toward neighboring property, said Jerry McAdams, a senior captain in the Boise Fire Department's wildfire division.
The group worked for several hours Monday morning to lop, chainsaw, and chip the trees.
McAdam’s described Monday’s work as “a two-fold approach … looking at reducing the amount of fuel that’s actually out there … and then also reducing invasive fuels or invasive trees.”
Taking out non-native trees can help break up the “fuel continuity,” McAdams said, creating spaces with less plant material that the fire cannot spread through as readily, he said.
The effort is part of Boise Wildfire Division program to prepare the city’s parklands for wildfire by removing invasive plants and some dead vegetation, and comes as many regional and federal entities work to prepare for and raise awareness of fire season, McAdams said.
Removing non-native species like the olive also helps improve bird habitat, McAdams said, which is a goal of both the Boise Parks and Recreation Department and the Golden Eagle Audubon Society. The Golden Eagle Audubon Society’s Boise River Rewild Project aims to restore over 50 acres of Boise River habitat by 2023 through removing invasive plant species, planting native ones, protecting the river shoreline and access, cleaning up litter, and educating visitors, according to the organization’s website.
“It’s here and it shouldn’t be,” said Frank Mattern, a volunteer with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society. “We want to help put things in a bit more of a natural state.”
Mattern’s wife, Joan Mattern, also volunteered and agreed that the work feels purposeful.
“In a world of uncertainty right now, it’s really nice for me to know we’re doing something for our grandkids and future generations,” Joan Mattern said. “We won’t see these little seedlings we’re planting now, but maybe our grandchildren will,” she said of the Audubon society's rewilding project.
Residents can prepare for fire season using the city of Boise’s resources available through AdaFireAdapted.org, McAdams said. One program provides a free wildfire home safety evaluation for homeowners and businesses living in the county’s Wildland Urban Interface, McAdams said, which is defined roughly as north of Hill Road and north of East Warm Springs Avenue.
Though new homes being built in the WUI have to adhere to the city’s codes on materials for construction, homes built before those codes were established could be more at risk, McAdams said.
“The older communities that were platted out in the ‘50s, ‘60s, 70’s, 80’s, are combustible construction,” McAdams said. “Even some of the homes that were built in the '90s and 2000s were combustible construction, for the most part, and homeowners that didn’t know any better (might have) planted a lot of combustible vegetation directly adjacent to their house,” he said.
Some common types of garden plants susceptible to burning include juniper, Italian cypress, and lavender, McAdams said. It is the lavender plant’s fragrant oils that make it both a beloved garden plant as well as a potential fire fuel, McAdams said.
About 80 residents have signed up for home evaluations so far, McAdams said, and he expects the division will be conducting those inspections throughout the summer and fall.
Homeowners can view examples of fire-resistant gardens at the Boise Fire Department’s Fire Station 1 (707 Reserve Street, Boise), as well as at the Idaho Botanical Garden (2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise), McAdams said.