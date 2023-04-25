Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — With a fuzzy orange and yellow Lorax at her side, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling proclaimed Tuesday Arbor Day in Nampa during a tree-planting event at Orah Brandt Park.

Kling’s statement listed some of the benefits of trees, including that trees are a “source of joy and spiritual reward,” and encouraged residents to celebrate Arbor Day, protect the city’s trees and woodlands, and consider planting and caring for trees “to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”

Volunteers helped plant more than 90 trees at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa during an Arbor Day event Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Sherlock Fuhriman, 8, at left, gets assistance from his sister Irene, 6, while helping plant a tree at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

