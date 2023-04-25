NAMPA — With a fuzzy orange and yellow Lorax at her side, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling proclaimed Tuesday Arbor Day in Nampa during a tree-planting event at Orah Brandt Park.
Kling’s statement listed some of the benefits of trees, including that trees are a “source of joy and spiritual reward,” and encouraged residents to celebrate Arbor Day, protect the city’s trees and woodlands, and consider planting and caring for trees “to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”
Arbor Day has a long history. The first one took place on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska, 98 years before the inaugural Earth Day in 1970. Secretary of the Nebraska territory J. Sterling Morton advocated for the first Arbor Day to add trees to his state’s landscape, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Morton’s department offered incentives to both individuals and counties for planting the most properly planted trees.
It is estimated Nebraskans planted more than 1 million trees that day.
Though Tuesday’s event would not approach that feat, city staff had positioned over 90 10-foot-tall trees for planting throughout the park, with volunteers on-hand from the College of Western Idaho and Inspire Connections Academy to help plant the first six.
“We love to have the next generation out here to learn about trees, learn the importance of trees, and understand how to properly plant them and care for them,” said Adam Mancini, the city of Nampa’s urban forester.
There were about six species of trees being planted, including tulip trees, which can grow to be 120 feet tall, snow crabapples and lindens.
City staff had prepared some planting sites earlier that day by loosening the soil. Volunteers first ensured the hole was the appropriate depth for the tree’s root wad — neither too deep or too shallow to ensure that the tree’s roots are properly buried and not sitting too high or low. Then volunteers prepared the tree’s root wad, which was wrapped in burlap secured by plastic twine. Plastic twine will not break down naturally in the soil, so city staff removed it. Unwrapping the burlap, they then removed soil from the top of the root wad to locate where the tree’s trunk ends and its roots begin. With the burlap still around the bottom, volunteers pushed the root wad, rolling it wheel-like into the hole before checking the tree was straight and filling in with dirt.
Eva Fuhriman’s two children had shovels in hand, helping with each step of the process.
“I think it’s so good to start at such a young age learning the importance of trees, and the joy too,” she said.
Laura Nickel, a horticulture student at CWI, said Tuesday’s event provided some practical experience with tree care, a topic of her landscape maintenance class this semester. She said she also planted some fruit trees on her property recently and looks forward to seeing them grow.
“I think valuing trees isn’t a once-a-year thing,” Nickel said. “I think we should maintain a conscientiousness about it. Keep planting trees — make the area habitable, sustainable.”
Ahead of planting, the city of Nampa and College of Western Idaho were honored for their tree-related efforts. Nampa is a Tree City USA, a designation developed by the Arbor Day Foundation. As such, they must do four things: have a tree board or department, have a tree ordinance that guides care for publicly owned trees, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry programs and celebrate Arbor Day.
Similarly, the College of Western Idaho was recognized as a Tree Campus of Higher Education. To earn that distinction, the college must have a tree committee, develop a tree care plan that includes spending money on tree care, observing Arbor Day, and creating a tree-related service-learning project for students.
When asked about the benefits trees offer, attendees and staff at the event identified trees being a source of habitat for wildlife, providing shade and cooling their surroundings, providing food and wood products and filtering pollutants from the atmosphere.