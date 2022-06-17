In honor of local KTVB meteorologist and community philanthropist Larry Gebert, the city of Boise’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of volunteer opportunities on Saturday, June 25.
Mayor Lauren McLean signed a proclamation earlier this year naming June 25, which is Gebert’s birthday, Larry Gebert Day in Boise. It is a day for acts of service both big and small, the city said in a news release.
“Larry Gebert spent his life and career helping those in need in our community,” McLean said in the release. “Let’s do our part to make sure Larry’s legacy of giving continues for generations to come.”
Gebert died April 1 at 65 years old. An outpouring of support followed from the local community, including condolences shared on social media from figures such as Gov. Brad Little and Idaho State Police, along with former colleagues penning personal thoughts and messages.
Community members can take part in the following events on Larry Gebert Day by signing up online at the coinciding links below.
• Help Zoo Boise with landscaping and maintenance work from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate (https://bit.ly/3tIsJ0Z)
• Join Boise Parks and Recreation and the Daughters of the American Revolution for a “Monumental Challenge” to clean over 1,100 veteran grave markers in the Silent Camp and Field of Honor sections of Morris Hill Cemetery from 9:30 a.m. to noon (https://bit.ly/3QrROqB)
• Participate in a garden work party at Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS) to spread mulch and keep weeds at bay from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (https://bit.ly/39txi8H)
Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required to participate. In most cases, necessary tools or materials will be provided. Additional project information will be shared with registered volunteers ahead of June 25.