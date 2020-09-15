BOISE — Amid singing, dancing and mask wearing, Idahoans gathered together Tuesday at the Capitol to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event, put on by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the Mexican Consulate in Boise, is held annually to celebrate Idaho’s Latino population.
“Idaho’s Hispanic population represents a rich source of knowledge and cultural diversity and it is our largest, fastest-growing ethnic group in the state of Idaho,” Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, told the crowd.
According to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Idaho’s Hispanic population grew faster than the state’s population in 2019. That year, the Hispanic population in Idaho grew to 229,490, or 12.9% of the total state population.
“I think it’s fitting that the last words you hear in the pledge of allegiance is the part where it says ‘liberty and justice for all,’” Gov. Brad Little said in his remarks at the event. He then signed an official proclamation designating Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in the state of Idaho.
Usually a packed, 2-hour event, this year’s ceremony was limited to 45 minutes and about two dozen attendees due to concerns over COVID-19 spread.
Along with the proclamation, the Commission also presented its annual awards recognizing standout members of the Latino community as well as allies and partners. The awards were:
- Amigos de la Comunidad (Friends of the Community): Idaho National Laboratory
- Amigos del Año (Friends of the Year): Idaho Power
- Reporter of the Year: Rachel Spacek, Idaho Press
- The Martha A. Torrez Humanitarian Award: Dr. Alicia Garza, Boise State University
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Ricardo “RQ” Quilantán
In his acceptance speech, Quilantán, a radio personality in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley for 40 years, said that a lifetime achievement award is owed to the strength of your community and how much they push you to grow.
“We are here in this time, where life is good,” he said. “Never forget the ones that have helped you in life and don’t forget to return that help, that love. Emphasis on the love.”
To finish the event, traditional Mexican dancer Norma Pintar performed after a brief presentation of the Mexican flag by the Consul of Mexico in Boise, Ricardo Gerardo-Higuera.
“Viva México,” the crowd chanted with him as the flag was held under the rotunda.