GARDEN CITY — Mike and Heather Taylor adore chickens, but they do not have any of their own.
Their first stop Wednesday morning at the Western Idaho Fair was to the small animal building where hundreds of live chickens, small and large, milled about in their enclosures on display tables.
“We let other people take care of them, we just enjoy them,” Mike Taylor said.
“We just admire them,” Heather Taylor said. “From afar,” Mike added.
In a nearby ventilated display case, recently hatched baby quails snuggled against one another, snoozing. Roosters let out full-throated cock-a-doodle-dos. Turkeys, peacocks, and rabbits are among some of the other animals visitors can see up close in the building.
The fair, in its 126th year, opened at Expo Idaho (5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City) on Aug. 18 and runs through Sunday, with doors opening at noon on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.
The event features a wide variety of activities, competitions, and performances, such as viewing large animals, draft horse competitions, kids pedal-tractor races, hobby craft displays, and evening concerts on weekdays. Smash Mouth kicked off the concert lineup on Tuesday evening; Justin Moore will close it out Friday night.
The fair’s South Expo building is featuring a bevy of handmade crafts and foods, from quilts, to breads, to constructed models. On Wednesday, Gary Maslonka was encouraging visitors to vote on items they liked best for people’s choice awards. Maslonka himself makes models from kits, a hobby he picked up to pass the time during winters on his family’s farm in Eagle. He marveled at the quality of the crafts displayed.
“I’m amazed at the amount of talent in the state of Idaho,” Maslonka said.
Zena Zaleski was spinning multicolored dyed wool into a single ply of yarn. She had tried spinning as a child, and largely forgot about the experience until an acquaintance gifted her a significant quantity of dyed wool they would not be using. She decided to start spinning again.
“For me, spinning is the craft,” Zaleski said, “and then if I like the yarn well enough, I’ll knit with it, and if not, I’ll probably sell it.”
Sharon Jozwik and Gaylene Austin sat poised at an informational table Wednesday morning to answer questions and demonstrate their craft: gourd art. Gourd artists clean and manipulate the shells of dried gourds to transform them into art using media like paint, paper, textiles, and using tools for woodburning and carving.
Austin learned gourd-making techniques from other people in her local “patch” — a chapter of the Idaho Gourd Society whose gourd artists meet regularly to work on projects and glean tips and tricks.
“I look at a gourd, and there isn’t anything you can’t do to a gourd,” Austin said. “It’s really fun. You have to kind of set them there and look at them and say, ‘what do you want to be?’”
Before Jozwik sat what looked like a large, tan bowl-shaped gourd shell. The rim was scalloped, and she had largely freehanded a flower and leaf pattern onto the sides. After a decade of gourd-making, she has many gourd art pieces that decorate her home.