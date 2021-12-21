NAMPA — Shirley "Sus" Helpenstell, a long-time Nampa resident and retired teacher who helped start the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa, died peacefully at age 91 with her family at her side Monday evening.
“Sus Helpenstell was a visionary who touched the lives of so many in the Treasure Valley,” said Melissa Gentry, CEO of the club, in an emailed statement. “Sus’s leadership and guidance is the reason a Boys & Girls Club exists in Nampa today.”
Helpenstell, along with Nampa’s mayor at the time, Maxine Horn, and police chief Allan Creech, developed a plan in 1998 to build and open the club, Gentry said. In 1999, the club opened its doors, and was the first to include a police substation, Gentry said.
For the next 20 years, Helpenstell visited the club every day, she said.
“Not only would she visit staff, but she would stop by and give a kid a hug, ask about their day, or just walk the floor to see their smiles,” Gentry said.
Helpenstell also helped start tutoring programs in Nampa, including next door to the club at Snake River Elementary, Gentry said. She mentored many children over the years, and it wasn’t uncommon for her to purchase warm clothes and other items they needed, Gentry said.
Helpenstell’s late husband, Fred Helpenstell, often described his wife as very persuasive in rallying the community to her cause of helping Nampa’s children and families.
“If you caught her eye, you were either donating or volunteering,” Fred was known to say, according to Gentry's statement.
Aside from her practical efforts, Helpenstell's “playful personality lit up her world,” she said.
“A mannequin named Dude might show up in the restroom to catch people off guard,” Gentry said. “She lured unsuspecting staff members to her car to show them the ‘badger’ she had just caught, scaring them in the process. While small in stature, Sus’s persona and her heart were huge!” Gentry said.
In addition to the Boys & Girls Club, Helpenstell was involved or served as a board member in a wide array of organizations, including the Idaho Community Foundation, the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, the Nampa Schools Foundation, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, and Healthy Nampa Healthy Youth, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
“Sus and Fred made a tremendous impact on Nampa and on Idaho, and have left Idaho a much better place,” said Gov. Brad Little in a written statement. “We are all better for having known them.”
In 2013, both Fred and Sus Helpenstell were awarded the Eugene Emerson Award from Northwest Nazarene University. The award is given to individuals or organizations that partner with the university to “enrich” Nampa, according to the university’s website.
“Fred and Sus Helpenstell accepted the invitation to consider their hometown university as one of their important investments, and invest they have ... with resources, counsel and advocacy for the benefit of our university,” the university’s President Emeritus Richard Hagood said at the time. “They are two of the best champions for NNU that we have in our community,” Hagood said.
The family is planning a service at the Boys & Girls Club this summer, Gentry said.