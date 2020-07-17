BOISE — The River Street neighborhood in the mid-20th century was a community of working-class and African American families. The Hayman House, one of the neighborhood’s last standing homes where late community activist Erma Hayman lived for decades, is now being restored to preserve that piece of Boise’s history.
The city in June approved a public art project for the Hayman House, awarding $100,000 to New York-based sculptor Vinnie Bagwell. Her work includes developing the Enslaved Africans' Rain Garden in New York and writing a book about African American life in her hometown of Yonkers, New York, during the 20th century.
Bagwell's portfolio put her at the top of the city's list for the Hayman House project. The selection process was rare, she said — usually, a city would pay for a specific design, but in this case, Boise picked Bagwell based on her past work.
The project is in the early stages, but Bagwell has ideas for the sculpture. She plans on telling Erma Hayman’s story and dialogue in her work.
“I want it to be compelling and pull their eye to go look at it," she said. "It has a job."
Bagwell was only shown one photograph of Erma, standing on the porch as an old woman, but she plans to visit Boise and learn more about Erma and her family.
The artwork will be installed on the Hayman House's northern boundary on the south-facing wall across from Ash Street Townhomes parking garage.
The city of Boise in recent years has been working with consultants to build preservation plan for the house and has been establishing a long-term program plan. The guide this work, the city formed the Hayman House Task Force in 2019. One of the task force's goals, according to its website, is to educate the public about the history of Erma Hayman and the River Street Neighborhood through improving the site and installing interpretive signage and public art.
However, the pandemic has challenged the timeline for this work by interrupting travel and site improvements, Boise cultural sites manager Rachel Reichert said. There is also little existing research and few historical photographs and archival materials, she said.
Boise doesn't yet have "a project of this character and scope, task force member Shannon McGuire said. “This project is an actual way to show the commitment to diversity, and even the Black narrative, as well as our indigenous people and our vast community.”
Boise's not known for being diverse, McGuire said, but there is diversity and support for many perspectives.
“Boise is ahead in a very timely way," Bagwell said. "People want to see more diverse art in public places, and you are ahead of the curve."
Because the project is in its early phases, the task force doesn't know what the sculpture will look like yet. The public art project will start next spring, and will likely be done in the summer, Reichert said.
The Hayman House itself is scheduled to open to the public next summer for viewing and interaction.
Bagwell's project is funded through the city of Boise's budget. Site improvements at the Hayman House are funded through the capital budget, and future programmatic work will be funded through the city's Department of Arts and History, Reichert said.
To learn more about the Hayman House and its history, visit boiseartsandhistory.org.