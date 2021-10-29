BOISE — Several hundred people gathered at the Boise Towne Square mall Thursday for a vigil to honor the victims of Monday's deadly shooting.
"We stand in memory tonight of those two innocents, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and, of course, all those who suffered the trauma of the experience here at the mall," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.
The city of Boise organized the event. Speakers included Boise's police chief, Mexico's consul, and representatives from the mall and its security partner. The Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Boise Women's Chorus performed.
On Monday, Acker, 26, of Caldwell and Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert died during an attack by a lone gunman. The suspected shooter, Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise died Tuesday. At least four others, including a Boise Police officer, were injured in the shooting.
McLean said she spoke with Padilla Arguelles' family Thursday. Padilla Arguelles' wife and three children live in Mexico, while he lived in Idaho on a work visa. He was at the mall Monday to buy gifts for his children, McLean said.
"He loved his wife and his children deeply," she said.
Mexican Consul Ricardo Pineda said Boise's Mexican Consulate is "grieving" alongside Boiseans. Padilla Arguelles was a "hard-working Mexican national," who was here to earn money for his family and "will never return," Pineda said.
"I can't imagine the pain of the beloved ones," he said.
The Consulate is helping to transport Padilla Arguelles' remains to Mexico, Pineda said.
"God bless Roberto, his family and everyone grieving his loss," he said.
Acker was a mall security supervisor, who reportedly confronted the shooter Monday before she was killed. Acker's colleagues and family described her as "quirky, fun and compassionate," McLean said. She also had a young daughter.
"Jo gave the ultimate sacrifice, which was her life…to protect those that were here," McLean said.
Jack Yejekwe, general manager of Boise Towne Square mall, offered condolences to friends and loved ones impacted by the "senseless tragedy."
"It is especially heartbreaking to lose a member of our shopping center family," Yejekwe said.
Jeff Downs, director of security for Professional Security Consultants, the company Acker worked for, said she "dedicated her life and heart to protecting others."
"Jo blessed so many people with her kindness and upbeat spirit," he said. "My heart is broken."
Vigil attendees lit candles to honor the victims. Some also signed a memorial banner that will be displayed in the mall.
The shooting and Bergquist's motivation remain under investigation by local law enforcement agencies.
"Monday, there were moments when it felt like the world was coming apart," said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. "As I can see here tonight, there are moments where we as a community can come together."