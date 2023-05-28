It’s 6:40 a.m. and a group of deer are hanging out near state Highway 21. Some sniff the ground, some stand alone, others in a group. The sound of an approaching car does not appear to disturb the group. But as it gets closer, the deer start to run.
Luckily, neither the deer nor the driver of the vehicle are in any danger from each other. The state built a highway underpass near milepost 18.2 in 2010, near the Boise National Forest. It is also gearing up to build another overpass on Highway 21 near Robie Creek. The overpass is expected to be completed in October.
The deer, standing out in the sagebrush and vegetation before 7 a.m., were underneath the highway and the approaching car on a piece of land below the roadway. Their activities were captured by cameras installed by the Idaho Transportation Department.
These animal crossings help reduce crashes that can damage cars and injure and kill humans and animals. But the most fascinating part of it all may just be the use Idaho’s incredible wildlife gets out of it.
“Right when it was constructed and finished, before there was even anything growing, we were having deer going through,” said Scott Rudel, an environmental planner and biologist with the Idaho Transportation Department.
In some shots, the deer appear blurred as they run past the camera. In another, snow covers the ground and hills while elk and deer, almost in a single-file line, journey through the underpass.
In April 2019, one deer approached another and lifted itself up to fight. They swatted their front legs at each other and ultimately, the deer that was approached ran away, off-camera. Others just lounged around in the background, turning to look at the fight.
Elk, deer, foxes and coyotes have used the underpass. However, the main emphasis of this underpass is on mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk, Rudel said. These animals winter on the Boise Front and migrate from Central Idaho and the Sawtooths.
“They really can’t go anywhere else, because we’ve got a big city that’s kind of taken up what was part of their traditional winter range,” Rudel said. “You have a higher-percent propensity for wildlife-vehicle collisions between those big game animals and motorists.”
Hitting an animal like an elk, even going only 40 mph, would cause significant damage to a car and likely the person, said Brian Rick, Idaho Transportation Department District 3 public information officer.
The carcass of a dead animal can also become an obstruction.
Drivers, especially at night, risk running into animals and carcasses without seeing them. There’s a natural human instinct to swerve around something in the road, but that can be dangerous as well, Rick said.
The underpass provides some level of safety, both for humans and animals.
“I will honestly say, just watching some of the videos ... it looked like for an hour, there was a whole huge herd that was hanging out, eating, doing what normal mule deer behavior was,” Rudel said. “It seems like they felt like they were at home. But they did move on eventually.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis
