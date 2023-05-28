Deer Highway 21 underpass

Two deer are seen in this frame captured from the Idaho Transportation Department's trail camera located at the State Highway 21 underpass.

 Idaho Transportation Department

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s 6:40 a.m. and a group of deer are hanging out near state Highway 21. Some sniff the ground, some stand alone, others in a group. The sound of an approaching car does not appear to disturb the group. But as it gets closer, the deer start to run.

Luckily, neither the deer nor the driver of the vehicle are in any danger from each other. The state built a highway underpass near milepost 18.2 in 2010, near the Boise National Forest. It is also gearing up to build another overpass on Highway 21 near Robie Creek. The overpass is expected to be completed in October.

Deer and Elk Highway 21 underpass

A herd of deer and elk is seen in this frame captured from the Idaho Transportation Department's trail camera located at the State Highway 21 underpass.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments