During the COVID-19 pandemic, victim's advocates in Idaho have seen an alarming rise in the intensity of at-home violence against children and adults.
For victims, stress, isolation, warnings from officials to avoid hospitals, fear of contracting COVID-19 at shelters, courthouse shutdowns, and lack of stable income all may be factors that both increase the severity of abuse and prevent victims from coming forward. In the case of children, schoolteachers and childcare workers who in normal times would be the primary reporters of suspected abuse had little to no direct contact with children in their care last year.
“Some would call it gruesome, even torturous situations compared to what we’ve had in the past because kids aren’t in school," said Jeannie Strohmeyer, executive director at the Nampa Family Justice Center. “Nobody had their eyes on these kids, they were stuck with their abuser all the time.”
Law enforcement officials described such as scenario as playing into the abuse death of 9-year-old Emrik Osuna in Meridian in September. As KTVB reported, Emrik's stepmother Monique Osuna is accused of abusing the boy over the course of several months while she worked from home due to COVID-19 and he wasn't in school.
Ada County Prosecutor Tamara Kelly said during the couple's arraignment that Monique Osuna forced the boy to do jumping jacks and wall sits without stopping as she worked. Kelly also said Emrik kicked and hit objects including a frying pan and wasn't given anything to eat but rice and water for weeks on end, KTVB reported.
REPORTING SLOWDOWN
In 2020, the number of prosecuted felony child abuse cases dropped by nearly 50% in Canyon County and nearly 20% in Ada County, amid closures of courthouses and schools. Schools, according to St. Luke’s, account for 40% of child abuse reports to authorities.
St. Luke's said its CARES Unit, which operates offices in Boise, Twin Falls, and Nampa, saw five child fatalities attributed to abuse or neglect in the past year. Prior to that, the last abuse-related child death St. Luke's Children's Hospital and CARES could find in its records was in 2017, according to a February press release. In Ada County, records show there are four pending homicide cases involving child deaths.
St. Luke's Health System's pediatric trauma program, based at the children's hospital in Boise, admitted 19 children in 2020 with physical injuries related to violence at home, compared to seven the year before.
Yet, there was a drop statewide in referrals to law enforcement and the Department of Health and Welfare related to child abuse, according to St. Luke’s.
That trend was seen nationwide. An Associated Press investigation found “a significant drop in the number of such reports coming from school sources, as social life turned inward and schools pivoted to remote learning.” The AP's survey of data from 27 states found there were 328,320 fewer reports of child neglect or abuse from March to November 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.
It will likely take another year to piece together the clearest picture of how the pandemic affected the reporting of violence in domestic settings, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said.
Her office works closely with Faces of Hope and the Women's and Children’s Alliance, both of which reported an increase in call intensity throughout the year. Directors at both organizations said they’re expecting a surge in reporting of abuse against both children and adults and requests for services as cities continue to reopen.
At the Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise, Director Beatrice Black reported an 84% increase in calls specifically related to domestic violence between 2019 and 2020, though calls to its hotlines did not necessarily increase as a whole. In April of 2020, the center fielded 300 domestic violence-related calls compared to around 100 in April the year prior. At the organization’s shelter, there were 19 emergency intakes in 2020 and there have been four so far in 2021, a total of 23 in 14 months, in comparison to just four in 2019.
RURAL AREAS
Reporting rates varied across Idaho’s communities, with the number of reported and prosecuted domestic violence and child abuse cases in some areas stagnating between 2019 and 2020, increasing in some areas, and reducing sharply in others.
This may be related to whether the victim is in a highly populated or rural area of the state, said Boise State University professor Lisa Growette Bostaph, who pointed out that the reports about an increase in cases in the Treasure Valley, where there is well-established coordination among victim service organizations, law enforcement and prosecutors, appear to be specific to that area.
“If you’re going to call victim’s services, oftentimes you’re calling them for assistance. But if there’s no shelter, why are you calling them, because where are you going to go?” said Growette Bostaph. She added, “During a pandemic, do I even want to go to a shelter?”
Across Idaho, many smaller shelters closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among staff and clients. Most of those kept operating remotely, opting to relocate victims in need to hotels or apartments, said Kim Deugan, executive director of Advocates Against Family Violence. AAFV operates the Hope’s Door shelter in Caldwell, one of the largest in the state, though uncertainty about the pandemic and constant media coverage about closures may have made people fearful to reach out, Deugan said.
Another challenge to dealing with domestic violence in Idaho comes in the wake of the Clarke decision by the Idaho Supreme Court, which requires officers to either witness the battery, see an injury on the victim, or obtain a judicial warrant to make a misdemeanor arrest. Not every county has magistrate judges ready to issue warrants in the middle of the night to get abusers out of the home, advocates pointed out.
Advocates Against Family Violence works with residents of rural Canyon and Owyhee counties, and its staff has been out in the community trying to work against barriers to reporting abuse, such as a lack of transportation. Trying to physically leave is often the most dangerous part for the victim and anyone assisting; it becomes even trickier in rural settings.
Hope's Door worked with one client last year who had been held captive in a sparsely populated area. When staff met her, she had 108 lacerations, burns, and bruises on her body.
“It was horrific,” Deugan said. “Especially in the rural areas, you can take some captive and no one would ever know they’re out there.”
SERVICES
Right now, messaging is crucial, said multiple shelter directors in the area. Victims need to know there are services they can access for help, and unless the abuse is happening to a child or vulnerable adult, reporting is not mandatory. Someone can call a local shelter or service organization just to discuss the abuse and not give any personal information.
Or, should a survivor wish, they can reach out for assistance from local organizations with housing, transportation, clothing, food, toiletries, or any basic necessity that a person might not have access to after leaving an abusive situation behind. Advocates are there to help, and organizations put the victim’s voice first.
“They are in charge of what they see as being the best path forward,” Black said. “Our main focus is to find what they need to get stabilized and the resources they need to move forward.”