CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Friday’s suspected homicide and a suspect is in custody.
Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday located a deceased male at a property on the 19000 block of Wagner Road in Caldwell. The victim has been identified of 41-year old Brad Griffin Jacobs, of Caldwell. The Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody and they are currently being interviewed by detectives, a Saturday morning Sheriff’s Office news release said. The suspect’s identity was revealed to be 21-year-old Jennika A. Berry, of Caldwell. Berry has been charged with second-degree murder, a felony.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue advises that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, the release said.