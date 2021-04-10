CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Friday's suspected homicide and a suspect is in custody.
Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday located a deceased male at a property on the 19000 block of Wagner Road in Caldwell. The victim has been identified of 41-year old Brad Griffin Jacobs, of Caldwell. The Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody and they are currently being interviewed by detectives, a Saturday morning Sheriff's Office news release said. The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time, the release said.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue advises that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, the release said.