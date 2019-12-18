BOISE — Dan McKnight of Meridian, head of the veterans group BringOurTroopsHome.US, led a delegation to Idaho Sen. Jim Risch’s Boise office on Wednesday to demand hearings on problems with the war in Afghanistan.
McKnight delivered a letter calling for hearings on an inspector general’s report detailing serious shortcomings, waste, corruption and more during the conduct of the war.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, has published seven “Lessons Learned” reports about the issues and plans more in 2020; the Washington Post highlighted the reports in a story last week headlined “The Afghanistan Papers.”
Risch chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and McKnight is calling for that panel to hold hearings into the reports’ findings.
“We’ve got generals and diplomats and politicians that have been lying about a war that cost American lives,” McKnight said. “We believe that daylight is the best disinfectant, and he can do it.”
Two Risch staffers met with the group of about 20, including several veterans of the Afghanistan war; McKnight himself spent 18 months in Afghanistan with the Idaho Army National Guard.
“They were both very engaged, they took notes,” McKnight said, and allowed members of the group to speak. “They said they would pass everything along, including our names, all the documents, and said the senator would be getting back with us personally.”
In the letter, McKnight wrote, “As a constituent and an Afghanistan veteran, I respectfully but strongly encourage you to hold hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address these deeply disturbing revelations about the endless war in that country, and hold accountable those who’ve withheld the truth from the American people.”
The Washington Post report said throughout the 18-year war, the nation’s longest, U.S. officials were “making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable.”