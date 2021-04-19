BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday failed to override the governor's veto of SB 1136aa, the emergency powers bill that Gov. Brad Little vetoed on Friday, falling one vote short.
The Senate's vote was 23-12, one vote short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto. Here is the full vote breakdown:
Voting yes: Sens. Agenbroad, Anthon, Bair, Bayer, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Harris, Heider, Johnson, Lakey, Lee, Lent, Rice, Ricks, Riggs, Souza, Thayn, Vick, Winder and Zito.
Voting no: Sens. Burgoyne, Guthrie, Lodge, Martin, Nelson, Nye, Patrick, Rabe, Stennett, Ward-Engelking, Wintrow, and Woodward.
Little announced on Friday, in a live-streamed address to the state, that he would veto both SB 1136aa and HB 135aa, the two major emergency powers bill the Legislature has passed this year to pare back the governor's emergency powers and give more power in disaster emergencies to the Legislature.
Little vetoed SB 1136aa on Friday afternoon; HB 135aa hadn't yet made it to his desk, but he made it clear he'd veto that one as well.l
SB 1136aa addresses "extreme peril" declarations caused by enemy attack, terrorism or insurrection; while HB 135aa addresses disaster emergencies in general. Both limit emergency declarations to 60 days unless the Legislature extends them, though they specify that declarations could continue longer than that for the sole purpose of receiving federal disaster aid.
Little called the bills "ill-conceived," and said they'd impair his ability to call out the National Guard to deal with emergencies, the state's ability to receive federal disaster aid and more. “The bills politicize our emergency response efforts and jeopardize critical funding for local governments during large-scale events,” he said. He was backed in his stand by all four living former Idaho governors, all Republicans.
In the Idaho Senate on Monday, all seven Senate Democrats were joined by five Republicans in voting against overriding the governor's veto. Little, like 80% of members of the Legislature, is a Republican.
This is a developing story and will be updated