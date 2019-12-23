NAMPA — Nine veterans were honored this month with Quilts of Valor at the Fleet Reserve Association’s local annual holiday dinner in Nampa.
“It’s a thank you and a hug from a grateful nation,” said Terri Devine, who made all of the quilts.
The dinner, on Dec. 14, marked the first time the Fleet Reserve Association’s Gem State Branch 382 teamed up with the Quilts of Valor Foundation to salute members of the military who served in the U.S. Navy or Marines.
That evening, patriotic red, white and blue quilts were awarded to veterans impacted by war and other conflict.
“You don’t have to actually be in combat, but you have to be impacted by conflict,” said Danny Hunt, a retired Navy veteran who lives in Meridian and is president of the FRA’s Gem State Branch 382.
The nine vets who were honored served during the Vietnam and Desert Storm eras. One had been on a ship during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Hunt said. Some were listed as “retired,” which means they had at least 20 years of service in the military.
The honorees included:
n Hazel Bettencourt of Nampa, a Navy vet
n John Camp of Boise, a Marine Corps vet
n Chuck Crooks of Meridian, Navy retired
n Tom Flanik of Caldwell, Marine Corps retired
n Don Franklin of Nampa, a Navy vet
n Bill Hall of Meridian, Navy retired
n Dave Sayles of Star, a Navy vet
n Frank Schmitt of Nampa, a Navy vet
n and Bill Sutherland of Middleton, Navy retired.
Other veterans and their families also joined the celebration at the annual holiday dinner hosted by the Fleet Reserve Association’s Gem State Branch 382.
The branch, founded in 1982, has more than 100 members and holds meetings on the second Saturday of each month at the Fleet Reserve building, 1012 11th Ave. in Nampa.
The Fleet Reserve Association works on behalf of veteran and active-duty Navy, Coast Guard and Marines members.
Hunt, a member of FRA for the last 35 years, said being a part of the national organization is dear to him. He joined the association in 1981 after retiring from the Navy, but only became a very active member four years ago because of a chance meeting.
At that time, Hunt was going to rehab after suffering a heart attack. A man next to him who was also getting treatment was wearing a Navy hat. The two started talking when the other man asked Hunt if he was part of the FRA.
Hunt said yes, but the man, Bill Hall — then the president of Boise’s FRA branch — said he had never seen him at the meetings before.
“Then one thing led to another,” Hunt said.
Now, Hunt is vice president of the Northwest Region and Hall is the region’s president.
Most of the veterans in the association are 60 and older, but Hunt said members can join at any age — even those who are currently active in the military.
“If we don’t have new blood coming in, then (the association) will all die,” he said.