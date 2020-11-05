BOISE – The COVID-19 outbreak at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise has gotten much worse, state Veterans Division Director Marv Hagedorn told the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee Thursday, and the panel voted unanimously to grant his request for $2 million more in CARES Act funds for contract staffing.
“The increased cost that we’re experiencing in just one home is startling,” Hagedorn told the state panel, “and we do not have CARES Act funds right now to cover all of the costs should all of the homes have an issue. That’s why this request for funding was sent in.”
As of Wednesday, the state Veterans Division reported 28 active COVID-19 cases among residents of the Boise home and four deaths. Three residents have been hospitalized. Additionally, 11 staff members between the three state veterans homes in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston have active cases of COVID-19, seven in Boise, one in Pocatello and three in Lewiston.
In documents submitted to CFAC, Hagedorn reported that the outbreak in the Boise home is “larger and longer than anticipated.” And because the Boise VA is “experiencing a similar situation,” Hagedorn wrote that he may not be able to continue to get “free help” in the form of loaned nursing staff in the weeks to come.
“If this additional $2 million can be added to our budget, which is quickly dwindling and won’t take us through the next couple of weeks, we should be covered until the end of December,” Hagedorn wrote.
The panel, which votes on allocations from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid, quickly voted to approve the request. “You should have access to the funding instantaneously,” Alex Adams, CFAC chairman, told Hagedorn. “Please go forth and keep our veterans safe.”
CFAC also approved two more CARES Act allocations on Thursday:
- $1.6 million for the state Judicial Branch, mostly for added costs to hold jury trials with appropriate social distancing; and
- Up to $2 million more for the Idaho Rebounds Economic Advisory Committee’s “One Idaho Campaign.”
Sara Omundson, administrative director of the courts, told the committee, “As a result of the pandemic, the fact is the courts have been very innovative, very flexible in how we ensure that the courts remain open and that business continues.”
“But in transitioning to holding court proceedings in various ways, we’ve also now had to transition to holding court in various places,” she said. “In a matter of a few weeks we set up software to hold remote court proceedings, but what we really need to focus on right now are jury trials. That’s where we’re seeing the biggest delays.”
To hold jury trials, courts may need to bring in as many as 150 jurors at a time, she said. “We have to ensure that they are socially distanced,” she said, which simply isn’t possible in many of Idaho’s older courthouses. Jurors also have to be able to see people testifying and see the exhibits, and provisions need to be made for members of the public to view what’s happening in courtrooms even when there isn’t room for them to be there in person.
“We’re not set up for this,” Omundson said. “We really need some additional funding. We’re trying to minimize the impact on the counties, but make sure we can hold the jury trials in a speedy manner.”
That request, too, was approved unanimously and speedily. Adams said, “I think we all recognize the unique challenges our judicial branch and courts are facing.”
Bobbi Jo Meuleman, Gov. Brad Little’s intergovernmental affairs director, presented the “One Idaho Campaign” request. She noted that in April, CFAC approved $2.5 million for the marketing campaign, “to promote supporting our Idaho businesses, consumer confidence and employee confidence.”
She said the rebound committee is now seeking up to $2 million for its “final push.”
“You’re going to see this campaign change a little bit, be a little bit more targeted on education, education, and education when it comes to minimizing the spread,” Meuleman said. “As we heard earlier from Administrator Hagedorn regarding our veterans home, our veterans hospital … and a lot of our hospitals throughout the state are really reaching that capacity, and it’s really critical right now that we continue to push the messaging of things that we need to be doing to minimize that spread, particularly as we go into flu season.”
Just a day earlier, Idaho announced its first two flu deaths of the season; both victims also were infected with COVID-19.
State Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “I think that the campaign that we saw on TV and other places … was very well done, and I certainly do appreciate it. I’m probably going to vote in favor of this, but I am concerned about … factions out there that continue to intentionally undermine these messages.”
“I know we can’t help that,” she said, “but at some point I hope that leaders across the state will start to discuss how we can manage this a little more directly, versus simply asking people to do what’s right. We know clearly what minimizes the risk for transmission of this infection, and we could get our economy back if we would all work toward that goal. So I will support the proposal, but I just am struggling that statewide we as leaders can’t get on the same page with this.”
Wintrow moved to approve the request, and state Labor Director Jani Revier seconded the motion; it passed unanimously.
After Thursday’s actions, Idaho still had $138 million left in unallocated CARES Act funds.