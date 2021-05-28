NAMPA — The importance of Memorial Day is clear to Jay Erb, a Nampa American Legion Post 18 honor guard member: Remembering friends.
The other honor guard members, First Vice Commander Judy Smith and Second Vice Commander Gene Clements, agreed.
“From World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, all of them,” Smith said.
Smith and Clements, share something special in the honor guard, she said, since the two are dating. But she said marching is something she has shared before with many people.
Thursday afternoon, Clements, Smith and Erb had held a practice fire for their three-rifle volley in preparation for a Memorial Day ceremony in memory of the fallen. The three rehearsed in a line outside, guns erupting and casings falling to the ground.
This year, it’s all about getting back to normal, Smith said, noting that many of the traditional remembrances were canceled or closed to the public in 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic.
“We need to get the businesses going, get people interested in coming out,” Smith said.
American Legion Post 18 Commander Shawn Langehennig recalled how during the COVID-19 pandemic fundraising dried up, some members died from COVID-19, and a Memorial Day service was held without public attendance.
This year, he views the return of the public Memorial Day events as important to the community.
“I wouldn’t miss them,” Langehennig said of the event. “It’s going to allow us to reset public interaction. We need to get people back out of the house … It is important to get our veterans, particularly aging (ones), out of the house and back out socializing … (the pandemic) has affected us in a profound way.”
Langehennig, whose Navy service ended in 1999, said he had been withdrawn when he returned from serving in the military. It was only after his kids were born that he started volunteering and joined the American Legion. He has been with the legion for almost seven years.
Last year, the Memorial Day event was done through the city of Nampa, he said, and was held online so the public could view it. Local officials and a handful of invited people made remarks.
“We can never forget the sacrifices our forefathers and foresisters served and gave their lives for,” he said.
In Eagle, Orville Jackson Post 127, Adjutant Yvonne Perez said the post couldn't perform its traditional Memorial Day remembrances in 2020.
“We’re very excited to get back on track,” Perez said. “I think it’s going to be great. I mean, you can already see when you go out people being out, interactive, being outside.”
This year, Post 127 activities will include helping with the field of honor.
“We’re right now getting back into everything,” she said.
Recently, COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed and more events beyond the American Legion are returning closer to normal.
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Bureau Chief James Earp, said that last year, people were encouraged to visit their veteran's cemetery. Volunteer services helped raise the avenue of flags, and hand-placed flags were at every grave last year. Volunteers with the Warhawk museum did a vintage aircraft flyover.
“This year, to return to some sense of what we have done in the past, we don’t have a full ceremony but we’re going to host demonstrations throughout Monday starting at 10 a.m. at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery,” Earp said.
On Monday, there will be the traditional flyover, immediately followed by rendering a salute by cannon. Afterward there will be a bugle call of taps and a bagpipe lament of "Amazing Grace."
The event kicks off at 10 a.m., with the Warhawk Museum flyover at 11:11 a.m. After that, the taps and the bagpipe lament will play starting at 12 and then again at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The cemetery will be decorated and volunteers will have raised the avenue of flags.
“We would have typically … all of those elements combined for one single ceremony,” he said. “This year, we’ve spread it out so folks can visit the veteran’s cemetery at their leisure.”
Pandemic health restrictions were relaxed late enough that planning was delayed for the annual event, Earp said. Planning usually starts six months beforehand.
“It’s a very good thing that these restrictions have been lifted due to improving conditions,” Earp said. “… It was kind of heartbreaking (not to have a full event for two years). However, I experienced the resilience and the determination of many Idahoans when I visited the cemetery last year.”
Last year was an opportunity for people to come out of quarantine, he said.
“They were getting out, they were getting a chance to experience the fresh air, the patriotism, the pride that goes into our veteran community,” he said.