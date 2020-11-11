VETERANS DAY CEREMONIES
Meridian: A Veterans Day Ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. today at the Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial, 1900 N. Records Ave. The 20-minute ceremony is being hosted by Meridian’s American Legion Post 113, VFW Post 4000 and the City of Meridian. It will include a brief speech, a three-volley gun salute and the playing of taps. The public is invited to attend taking proper COVID-19 precautions or watch the Facebook Live broadcast from the City of Meridian’s Facebook page. Those attending in person may wish to bring a folding chair or lawn blanket as seating is limited at the Rock of Honor.
Capitol: The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho, Gov. Brad Little and key leaders of Idaho’s military will honor Idaho’s veterans, military service members and their families in a ceremony on the front steps of the Idaho Capitol at 11:45 a.m.
VETERANS DAY EVENTS
Free car washes are available to veterans and current military service personnel under the Grace For Vets program.
n 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J’s Hand Car Wash, 3756 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City
n 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Metro Express Car Wash, 1725 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Metro Express will also offer a free lube service to veterans and active duty military personnel between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
n Bluebird Express Car Wash, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 8506 W. Overland Road in Boise.
n Free oil change services by appointment only for veterans and active military personnel, supported by NAPA Auto Care Centers:
n Garry’s Automotive at 2200 S. Cole Rd. in Boise; (208) 562-1693, www.garrysautomotive.com
n Long Arm Mechanics at 109 E. 41st St. in Garden City; (208) 343-6996, www.longarmmechanics.com
n Maz-Tech Automotive at 3310 W. State St. in Boise; (208) 385-0339, maz-tech.com
n Tune-Tech at 9225 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise; (208) 377-4220, www.tunetechfairview.com
n Heritage Auto Repair at 175 N. Linder Rd. in Meridian; (208) 887-1442, www.heritageautorepair.com
n Modern Auto Service at 1225 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Fruitland; (208) 452-2886, www.modernautoservice.net
n Sports Clip will offer free haircuts today and Wendy’s free breakfasts for veterans and military members.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Wednesday
Nampa — Veterans Day at the Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Star Branch Library.
Virtual — Virtual hiring fair by Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services, 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free and will provide opportunities for career seekers to talk virtually with hiring managers. Service members, veterans and military spouses will receive free resume reviews. Attendees must log on at southeastcareercenter.com.