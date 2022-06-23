BOISE — The morning that retired Marine Sgt. Rob Jones had both of his legs blown off above the knee by an IED in Afghanistan, he had awoken feeling full of purpose.
A “failed college student,” Jones had joined the Marine Corps, and found the direction he was looking for as an explosive ordinance disposal technician, he said at a law enforcement appreciation event at the Idaho Capitol on Thursday.
After the IED encounter, Jones found a sense of purpose beyond what he had even experienced as a person who volunteered to go to war. After observing a Navy Seal amputee exercising in the gym, he felt determined to push himself toward recovery and inspire others to live lives of purpose. He started competing in progressively more intense athletic challenges, such as running races, rowing in the Paralympics (and winning a bronze medal), and biking across the country from Bar Harbor, Maine, to San Diego, California, in the winter.
During Jones’s recovery, he had begun developing the principles of his “ultra-winning mindset,” or rules to live by. Successfully traversing Colorado’s Monarch Pass in snowy conditions after local residents concerned for his safety encouraged him to stop taught him a new one.
“Nobody knows what I’m capable of, except me,” Jones said. “Not the naysayers, not even the people that are supposed to be the experts.”
The bike trip was not a stopping point. Jones ran the Marine Corps marathon, and later began training to run 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days.
“I’ve been doing this to create a story about a veteran who went overseas, experienced trauma, came back, and thrived from it instead of being destroyed by it,” Jones recalled saying to his girlfriend at the time he was considering the marathon of marathons. “And I’m going to use that story to help a lot of people.”
Thursday’s event was organized by the Idaho Department of Correction in tandem with the Ada County Sheriff’s Department, and drew a crowd of a couple hundred law enforcement professionals and their families. The event was intended for all types of law enforcement personnel, including veterans, corrections officers, and police officers, according to a news release.
Attendees were treated to lunch from local eateries before hearing Jones’s presentation. Representatives from organizations such as Back the Blue Idaho, Courageous Survival, and Mission43 offered information outside of the Lincoln Auditorium.
Dan Moschella, chief of the Idaho Department of Correction’s management services division, said the event exemplified “taking care of our own.”
“In order to take care of our own, we have to first take care of ourselves,” Moschella said, addressing the crowd ahead of Jones’s presentation. Agencies are short-staffed and many are “exhausted,” he said.
“Taking care of our own means stepping away from the daily grind, and enjoying a day of inspiration and motivation,” he said. All law enforcement professionals face varying degrees of stress, and sticking with the profession requires maintaining a positive attitude, he said.
Moschella commended all groups for their willingness to serve their communities.
“On the very first day you put on that badge, you are accepting the responsibility to urgently run towards danger so that the rest of us can be free from danger,” Moschella said of police officers. “We, the people, wholeheartedly support you.”
Jones acknowledged that public perception of veterans tends to be favorable compared with the public’s perception of police officers. He believes that the majority of people believe that police officers are good people doing good work, and that the media portrayal of police officers does not show the whole story.
Those officers’ work puts them in difficult, life-threatening situations every day, “and then you go onto the media and you see people bad-mouthing you,” Jones said. “It’s a stressful situation and then you’re also simultaneously feeling unappreciated.”
Jones encouraged law enforcement personnel to seek help when they need it, noting that on the job, law enforcement officials operate with a partner or team. Jones accomplished all of his athletic feats with the support of a team, he said.
Finding good support is akin to finding a spotter to help you lift a weight that seems too heavy in the gym, he said.
“Go out there and find that spotter, or whatever it is … a person, a technique … a way to turn yourself off before you get home to your family … things like that, find that spotter.”