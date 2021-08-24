We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
GARDEN CITY — Garden City police are seeking witnesses to a serious vehicle vs. bicycle accident that occurred at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at 38th Street and Chinden Boulevard.
Upon arrival officers found that a female on bicycle and a motor vehicle had collided. Officers immediately begin first aid on the bicyclist and continued until fire and EMS arrived on scene, a police department news release said. The female was transported to a hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Westbound traffic at East 37th Street is shut down while the Garden City Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team continue the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950.