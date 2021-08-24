Police car on the street
123rf.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GARDEN CITY — Garden City police are seeking witnesses to a serious vehicle vs. bicycle accident that occurred at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at 38th Street and Chinden Boulevard.

Upon arrival officers found that a female on bicycle and a motor vehicle had collided. Officers immediately begin first aid on the bicyclist and continued until fire and EMS arrived on scene, a police department news release said. The female was transported to a hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic at East 37th Street is shut down while the Garden City Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team continue the investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments