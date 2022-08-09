B1FF9D35-8731-47B0-BA70-17C705AA54BF.jpeg

Charred aftermath of a vegetation fire on Linder Road in Meridian on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

 Courtesy of Kelsey Johnston

Crews in Meridian responded to a reported vegetation fire on the 300 Block of Linder Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The blaze endangered a nearby structure, according to Meridian spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston.

