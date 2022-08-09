Charred aftermath of a vegetation fire on Linder Road in Meridian on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Crews in Meridian responded to a reported vegetation fire on the 300 Block of Linder Road at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The blaze endangered a nearby structure, according to Meridian spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston.
A photo from the scene shows a burned vehicle near charred grass and trees.
Five engines, one brush truck and one ladder truck arrived on scene and quickly put out the fire, Johnston said.
There were no reported injuries and there is only minor damage to the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, per Johnston’s statement.
