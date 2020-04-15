Lori Vallow’s bail reduction hearing has been postponed to April 24. The hearing will be Vallow’s fourth request to reduce her $1 million bond.
Originally set for April 17, the hearing was moved due to extended pandemic restrictions. On March 26, the Idaho Supreme Court issued an order for an “emergency reduction in court services and limitation of access to court facilities” through April 15. On Tuesday, the Idaho Supreme Court extended that order through April 22.
On Friday, Judge Michelle Mallard signed a motion agreeing to seal Vallow’s residential address should she leave the Madison County Jail.
Vallow faces charges related to the September disappearance of her two minor children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and fifth husband, Chad Daybell, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
Vallow was extradited back to Madison County on March 5, where she remains today. Multiple local bond companies had previously stated they were contacted regarding Vallow’s bail, but none have agreed to work with her.
Her preliminary trial date is set for May 7 and 8.