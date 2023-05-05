BOISE — Douglas Hart, current deputy chief for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and former FBI agent, took the stand at the Ada County Courthouse as the sole witness in Friday’s proceedings of Lori Vallow’s murder trial.
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
During his time with the FBI, Hart was one of the lead investigators of the case that looked into locating Vallow’s missing children. Their bodies were later recovered from her new husband’s backyard.
It was unclear on Thursday if Hart would be able to testify this week. He had prepared a 160-page summary presentation of his work on the investigation and what he found upon delving into two iCloud accounts associated with Lori. Hart said the process of going through the accounts took him approximately 200 hours. The prosecution said the presentation was a summary of what he found.
Defense attorney Jim Archibald argued on Thursday against allowing the presentation as demonstrative evidence, saying that much of it was argument, not a summary. Additionally he wanted Hart to not be allowed to testify.
Judge Steven Boyce said Hart could be brought in to testify. But he ruled in favor of the defense, stating the presentation would not be allowed. However, Boyce said if the state had the witness create something else that is smaller and less argumentative, he might allow for it to be admitted if the defense had time to meaningfully review it.
By Friday, a new presentation was submitted that satisfied Boyce in spite of objections raised by the defense. After a slow start to the day, Hart took the stand and after a lot of introduction, he got into the presentation summary.
Hart looked at data from the iCloud accounts starting at Oct. 26, 2018, the date Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell met, to when the phone usage stopped in late November 2019.
Hart said iCloud data sometimes includes items that people have tried to delete off their phones.
Hart said after the affair between Chad and Lori began, discussions about the deaths of Charles Vallow, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell began. He said Chad used the word “obstacles” when referring to these people, whom he deemed were people that were preventing the couple from being together.
He said in July 2019 Chad alluded to Tammy’s death in texts to Lori saying "I feel she will be gone by then but I will still have that hoopla to deal with," and "I believe that is why the Lord hinted I might not get to be with you until that is over.”
Chad and Lori also discussed Charles’ large life insurance policy, according to Hart.
He said from the texts he saw, Chad Daybell acted as a quasi-religious leader and Lori Vallow was often the person people who followed Chad went to in order to get his counsel. According to Hart, Alex Cox, Melani Pawlowski and others would ask Lori to ask Chad about spiritual matters and report back.
Chad and Lori deemed that people who tried to intervene in Melani Pawlowski’s involvement with her aunt were “dark.” They told Pawlowski this.
Some of the more intimate texts between Lori and Chad were shown to the courtroom, documenting their affair. In one, Chad thanked Lori for joining him in the shower that morning even though he was in Idaho at the time and she was in Arizona. Hart said there were lots of instances where they would talk as if they were together when they were apart.
The summary report also detailed a story Chad texted to Lori about their relationship called The James and Elena Story. Excerpts of it that talk about their spirits having sex, their marriages in previous lives and their connection with each other were read to the courtroom.
Some of the messages that Hart shared showed that Chad and Lori would often text about kissing each other and getting naked together.
The texts in the summary also showed that Chad Daybell would tell people he was attending camps to speak but would travel to visit Lori instead.
But texts documenting the extramarital affair weren’t all that were shown. Texts between Charles’ sons, Zach and Cole Vallow, and Lori after Charles was killed by Lori's brother Alex Cox were put on display.
Lori broke the news of Charles’ death via text. In spite of Zach and Cole’s questioning, she did not tell them how their dad died or provide further details. Three days after the initial text was sent, Cole sent another text demanding answers about his father’s death, funeral arrangements and other details.
“Okay Lori, It’s been 3 days. You let us know our father passed away over a text message. 3 days and we haven’t heard from anyone. The only information we have is that one text from you saying he passed away,” the message read. “You disappeared after that.”
The message expresses the pain Cole is experiencing over losing his father, concern for J.J. and a desire to know how his father died.
Hart said he didn’t see any regret, remorse or sadness expressed by Lori about Charles’ death.
Court adjourned early Friday before the complete presentation could be shown. Hart’s testimony will resume on Monday when the court reconvenes.