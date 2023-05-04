...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch
for the following rivers in Idaho...
Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and
Upper Weiser River zones.
For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural
land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under
the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow and defense attorney Jim Archibald during opening statements of Vallow's murder trial in Boise, Monday, April 10, 2023.
BOISE — Ian Pawlowski faced cross examination, Tammy’s life insurance was discussed and a Kauai detective walked the courtroom through the search warrants he executed on Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s persons, rental car and condo during Thursday’s proceedings of the high-profile murder trial taking place at the Ada County Courthouse.
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
Ian, the husband of Lori’s niece Melani Pawlowski, said he had recorded conversations with Melani, Chad and Lori for two weeks without their knowledge, as previously reported. He agreed to cooperate with the investigation after going to law enforcement because he feared for the safety of his family after Melani "shared her fears" with him. He said one thing that stood out about one of his conversations with Chad and Lori was Lori said she was able to cast Satan out by folding him up into the shape of a taco and locking him in a box in Antarctica.
Ian told defense attorney John Thomas that he felt Lori had manipulated his wife, who he married after 10 days of dating.
"More than anything I feel like Melani was manipulated and taken advantage of during one of the most difficult and dark times of her life,” Ian said.
Any time there was any sort of negativity, Lori and Chad would offer up blessings, Ian said.
“Blessings were flying around like flies,” Ian said. He said looking back, it feels manipulative to him.
Another thing he found strange was Chad and Lori told Melani something bad would happen on Dec. 12, 2019. This ended up being the day Alex Cox, Lori’s brother, died. Ian said he knew they didn’t plan it but it felt strange that they were able to call it like that.
TAMMY’S LIFE INSURANCE
Angela Yancey, who handles Human Resources and insurance benefits for the Sugar-Salem School District, testified about helping Chad Daybell file his beneficiary claim for Tammy’s life insurance.
Yancey said she had gone through this process about 15 times and it was unusual how quickly Chad showed up to make his claim. Tammy died on Saturday, Oct. 19, and by Monday Chad was at her desk asking to file.
She informed Chad that he would need Tammy's death certificate before filing the beneficiary claim. He replied, “That’s OK, I've already ordered eight of them.” Yancey said people normally order three death certificates at the most.
KAUAI SEARCH WARRANTS
But eight copies of a death certificate wasn’t the largest amount of death certificates the couple had.
Detective Colin Nesbitt, who conducted the search warrant of Chad and Lori’s rental vehicle in Hawaii in January 2020, said 14-15 death certificates for Charles Vallow, Lori's fourth husband who'd been killed by Cox, were found in the black car. Also found were Tylee and J.J.’s Social Security cards, Tylee’s BBVA Compass bankcard, "several" copies of J.J.'s birth certificates and multiple Apple products — including a tablet with J.J.’s initials on the case.
Nesbitt said law enforcement found no evidence of children when they searched Lori and Chad’s condo.
The body camera footage that was taken the day Lori was served with the court order to produce her children also was played for the courtroom.
In the video, Lori and Chad were shown lounging at the pool of a condominium in their swimsuits. After Lori is served the papers, she reviews them and doesn’t say anything. Chad leans over to get a look.
She said she didn’t have any questions, and the officers walked away telling her to have a nice day.
Upon cross-examination, Thomas asked Nesbitt if he took trace evidence from the car. Nesbitt said no. Thomas pointed to some blonde hair in the car. He asked if they were looking for children if the hair would be something they’d want to collect. Nesbitt said yes.
CONCERNING ALEX COX
Officer Ryan Pillar from the Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department took the stand at the end of the day to discuss the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux, Melani Pawlowski's ex-husband, on Oct. 2, 2019. He said GPS data placed a device associated with Alex Cox in the area at the time of the attempted shooting. Camera data also showed a gray Jeep driving from Idaho to Arizona on Oct. 1, 2019, and then back to Idaho on Oct. 3, 2019.
After the gray Jeep belonging to Tylee Ryan was seized by police, chemicals typically associated with gunshot residue was collected from the back of the vehicle.
Court ended early on Thursday as Judge Boyce had a status conference hearing for Chad Daybell at 3:45 p.m.
The court will reconvene on Friday morning.
