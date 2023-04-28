BOISE — Emergency dispatch recordings, a grieving sister and coroner testimonies were center stage during Friday’s court proceedings of Lori Vallow’s murder trial.
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
Tammy Daybell's has been discussed in brief on previous days of the trial, but on Friday it was the main focus.
Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister, took the stand in the morning, resuming her testimony from the day before. She said her sister's funeral came really fast. Tammy died on a Saturday and was buried the following Tuesday. When Gwilliam asked Chad Daybell why he was doing things so quickly he said that it was what Tammy would have wanted, that she wouldn’t have wanted the fuss.
Gwilliam said the turnaround time between her sister’s death and funeral was so short that several family members missed it, including the Daybells’ son who was serving a two-year church mission in Africa.
When Chad told Gwilliam about Tammy's death, she said she felt like something had happened. She said she had no reason to suspect Chad.
"I felt like, as a spiritual person, that my sister was trying to tell me something had happened to her," Gwilliam said.
Gwilliam said she learned of Chad’s marriage to Lori four weeks after her sister’s death.
“You don’t get married four weeks after you’ve buried your wife of 30 years, you just don’t do that,” Gwilliam said. “And then we found out it was two weeks and we were devastated.”
Gwilliam said Chad was never financially able to support the children by himself.
He told Gwilliam his new spouse had lots of money.
She said Chad lied to her and her husband about multiple things the next few months, including Lori's last name. Chad also said Lori's previous husband died of a heart attack. When Gwilliam took to the internet to find out more about the woman who had “replaced” her sister, she found the articles about Charles Vallow being shot and killed.
Gwilliam said she found out Lori had kids. When she asked Chad about if they would be raising kids together he said there were no kids and he and Lori would be empty nesters.
The last conversation Gwilliam had with Chad was in December 2019. She told him to stop lying to her.
Coroners respond to the scene
Most of the first responders that showed up to the scene of Tammy’s death on Oct. 19, 2019, had never responded to a death by asphyxiation before. The coroner, Brenda Dye, had seen it before as an EMT. All the first responders said a pink-reddish foam was coming out of Tammy’s mouth and rolling down her cheek, which they found odd. Multiple pictures of Tammy's body with the foam were shown to the court.
Cammy Willmore, who was the deputy coroner at the time she responded to the scene of Tammy’s death, was really struck by the foam. She said it stuck with her "the whole time.” It concerned Willmore so much that she looked up signs of poisoning on her phone.
Dye at one point grabbed a towel and wiped the sputum away but it kept coming out.
Chad, who they described as “distraught,” told them he awoke to Tammy falling out of bed and when he tried to wake her she was unresponsive. Dye said she questioned how a dead person would have fallen out of bed. She said Chad told her Tammy liked to sleep on the edge of the bed and he must have freed her body by pulling away the covers as he rolled over in his sleep.
By the time the first responders got there, Chad said he and his son Garth had moved Tammy’s body back onto the bed. Dye said there was no indication of any injury to the head that would have been caused by falling and hitting it on the nightstand next to the bed.
Dye, Willmore and Officer Alyssa Greenhalgh, who also responded to the scene, all testified that Chad had told them Tammy was in poor health and had woken in the middle of the night in a coughing fit and vomiting. He said she had been in poor health. But the details he offered of her failing health upon being asked differed from person-to-person. It was only to Dye that he said Tammy had been having fainting spells. When Dye asked if Tammy had been having seizures, Chad said she had been having shaking fits, something he hadn’t mentioned to the other first responders.
This conflicted with the testimonies Tammy’s coworkers and exercise partners gave about her in the days and weeks leading up to her death. Tammy’s clogging instructor Kelsey Harris said Tammy never fell behind from the rest of the group. She never quit due to exhaustion. She didn't appear to have any physical ailments that would keep her from participating. Tammy also kept up in a High Fitness class the two attended together. Both activities, Harris said, required a lot of cardio work.
Shanna Miller worked with Tammy and attended High Fitness with her. She said the day before Tammy died she was at school. She was not coughing or sick that day.
Based on the information Chad and his daughter Emma Daybell gave Dye, as well as on her own observations, she ruled Tammy’s death to be pulmonary edema due to seizure-like episodes. She said it was clear Tammy had been dead for several hours before they arrived and said her estimated time of death was 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. An autopsy was not performed on Tammy because the Daybells, particularly Emma, did not want such an invasive procedure performed on Tammy.
Even though there were things Dye observed that she found suspicious, she did not suspect foul play upon leaving the scene.
Tammy’s body was later exhumed from her grave in Utah and an autopsy was performed. Dye said the manner of death was ruled homicide and the cause was asphyxiation. She said she will be editing Tammy’s death certificate.
Dispatch recordings
Three different dispatch recordings were played for the court on Friday. Two were from the night Tammy was shot at and one was from the day her death was reported.
Tammy and her son-in-law Joseph Murray called in on Oct. 9, 2019, to report a suspicious man dressed in black with a ski mask who shot at her with what she thought was a paintball gun. Tammy said nothing came out of the gun so she didn’t think it was loaded.
The other call was Chad and his son Garth Daybell calling on Oct. 19, 2019, to report Tammy’s death. Chad can be heard crying and sounding very distressed. He told the dispatcher “she’s clearly dead” and described her body as frozen.
The court also learned from Spencer Cook, technology director for the Sugar-Salem School District, that the email Charles Vallow sent to Tammy about their spouses’ affair was found in the deleted folder of her email and his email address was blocked.
Court will reconvene on Monday.