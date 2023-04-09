Opening statements for the Lori Vallow trial are scheduled to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. Afterward, both the prosecution and the defense will present their evidence and question witnesses in an effort to persuade the jury as it comes to a verdict in the double murder and conspiracy case.
Jury selection in the case took the entirety of week one, with many potential jurors being excused due to undue hardship or pretrial media exposure. Eighteen people — 12 jurors and six alternates — were finalized on Friday.
Vallow is charged with several counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell, the late-wife of Vallow’s husband Chad Daybell. Chad Daybell’s trial has been postponed and a new date has not been given.
The couple has captured the interest and headlines of many nationally and internationally in a case that revolves around a string of murders and deaths, doomsday preparations and dark spirit beliefs.
Those interested in attending the trial have to make a reservation online at the Ada County Courthouse’s website. Reservations must be made the business day before the day viewers are wanting to attend. Reservations open at 8 a.m. The courtroom reservations for opening statements filled up in two minutes on Friday, per KTVB.