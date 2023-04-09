Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Explainer

FILE — Lori Vallow glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho, on March 6, 2020.

 John Roark/Post Register via AP

Opening statements for the Lori Vallow trial are scheduled to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. Afterward, both the prosecution and the defense will present their evidence and question witnesses in an effort to persuade the jury as it comes to a verdict in the double murder and conspiracy case.

Jury selection in the case took the entirety of week one, with many potential jurors being excused due to undue hardship or pretrial media exposure. Eighteen people — 12 jurors and six alternates — were finalized on Friday.

