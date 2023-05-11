BOISE — Money, power and sex. These words started the state’s case against Lori Vallow, and they ultimately ended up being the ones to close it out.
“Money, power and sex,” Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood said as he began the state’s closing argument in the murder trial that has stretched six weeks. “Beginning in October 2018, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell set in motion a series of events that led to a series of three horrific murders in the state of Idaho.”
Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell. She is also charged with multiple counts of insurance fraud.
Jurors and courthouse attendees heard from dozens of witnesses prior to the defense and prosecution resting on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers, FBI agents, forensics experts, family, friends and neighbors have all taken the stand in the case, as previously reported. Wood touched on much of the evidence offered as he spoke to the jury.
THE PROSECUTION'S CASE
Wood said Lori and Chad came up with a plan to be together “unencumbered and free of obstacles.”
“This plan she set in motion must end today,” Wood told the jury.
Wood said acting together, Lori, Chad and Lori’s brother Alex Cox caused Tylee's death. After burning and dismembering her, they dumped her body in a green bucket and buried it in a pet cemetery.
"Tylee was gone and buried and out of the way, but Lori Vallow kept collecting Tylee’s money," Wood said. "She lied to multiple people about Tylee’s whereabouts. She had to keep her body hidden so she could keep getting the money."
Wood called J.J. Vallow’s death the "brutal" murder of a 7-year-old boy with special needs. He says Lori, Chad and Alex threw him away "like a piece of trash."
"J.J. Vallow's voice was silenced forever by a strip of duct tape placed over his mouth," Wood said. "The evidence showed he struggled and we’ll never know how long he fought "before his arms and hands were bound with more duct tape.
"Lori never reported that J.J. was missing or dead. Why? He had to remain hidden so she could keep receiving the money," Wood said.
Wood said they couldn’t kill the kids in Arizona where they had friends and family. He calls moving to Rexburg the catalyst for these slayings.
During the two attempts on Tammy Daybell's life, Lori was "conveniently out of the state; those trips were not coincidences," Wood said.
Wood said Lori wasted no time in making sure she could benefit from Tammy's life insurance money.
Wood said on Nov. 5, 2019, Lori and Chad were "dancing on a beach in Hawaii … free of the obstacles of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy."
Wood walked the jury through timelines, internet search history and call logs. He brought up Lori and Chad’s texts about J.J. and Tammy’s death percentages. A death percentage was something that Chad said indicated how close someone was to dying. The closer to zero someone's death percentage was, the sooner they would die. He said Lori always responded affirmatively when discussing these things and never once suggested that they shouldn’t kill the kids. He said Lori was the one who brought up the death percentage conversation on more than one occasion.
Lori used sex as a way of manipulating Chad, Wood said, and he showed the jury texts where Lori was overtly sexual after Chad told her what Wood said Lori wanted to hear.
The prosecution displayed a text Chad sent to Lori that said he would follow her to the ends of the universe.
Wood described Lori as the conduit of information for Alex. Wood also talked about how Lori gave J.J. over to Alex the night the boy was last seen.
Evidence in the case shows Alex’s phone pinged “mere feet from where J.J. was buried” the day after the last sighting of J.J. It also shows Alex left 17 minutes after arriving on the property. Wood said the grave was not dug in 17 minutes.
"This was planned. This was premeditated murder … She aided it, she encouraged it. She handed her boy off to Alex Cox."
“No one here has been charged because of their religious beliefs, they are charged for using those beliefs for the purpose of justifying of murder,” Wood said.
DEFENSE'S CLOSING ARGUMENT
But was this case actually all about money, power and sex? This is one of the questions defense attorney Jim Archibald posed as he delivered his closing arguments.
Archibald took multiple digs at Chad while addressing the prosecution’s "money, power and sex" claim. He said Charles Vallow, Lori's husband who was shot by Alex, made $400,00-$500,000 per year. Chad didn't make enough money selling his "stupid books about the end of the world," so his wife had to get a job.
As far as Lori’s quest for power, Archibald said Lori got zero converts to her religion in the first year. Chad got six. At this rate, Archibald said, it would take Chad 24,000 years to get his army of 144,000. This was met with laughter in the overflow room.
When it came to sex, he tells the jury to "use your reason and common sense when you look at pictures of Charles and you look at pictures of Chad." He asks if it was a sexual attraction that would draw Lori to Chad.
Archibald said it was ultimately Chad's pickup lines of Lori being a sexual goddess, them being married in previous lives and Jesus being their best friend that got Lori.
‘That’s quite a pickup line by Chad to Lori, and it worked,” Archibald said. “Pretty scary but it worked.”
Archibald also spoke about parts of witness testimony that painted Lori as a good mom. He said her only surviving son, Colby Ryan, said Lori taught her children to do good and to follow Jesus. He said after she met Chad Daybell, she changed and her beliefs changed.
Archibald raised the question that if Lori has a plan to kill her child next week why go through the trouble of hiring a babysitter and having her come over and learn about routines, medications and schools. He asked why she would enroll J.J. in school.
“Because Lori didn’t have a plan," Archibald said.
Archibald conceded that Lori lied about where her kids were but said she did it to “protect Chad, her lover, her eternal, in how many worlds, companion.”
He said Chad had control over her the same way other cult-like leaders have control over their followers. Because, he said, when religious principles are involved, reason and common sense go out the window. He told the jury that Lori saw Chad as Jesus and her beliefs morphed because of this. He said she was not there when the crimes were committed. Wood, the prosecutor, said this was purposeful.
Archibald said finding Lori's hair on the duct tape J.J. is wrapped in wasn't a smoking gun because he would hope all mothers would have their hair somewhere on their kids' pajamas, socks and their blanket, all of which were in the bag J.J. was found in. During the prosecution’s rebuttal, Wood said the hair wasn’t found on J.J., it was found in the plastic bag his body was wrapped in.
Archibald also questioned if Tammy's death was, in fact, a homicide and not a death by natural causes.
Of the 15,000 texts in evidence, Archibald told the jury, "show me one that says from Lori 'so when are you killing Tylee?' ... Show me one where Lori’s a part of that conspiracy “when are you killing J.J. by the way?”
Wood, during rebuttal, said she didn’t say that specifically, but she talked about death percentages in her texts with Chad and the fact that she was the one asking him to find out the percentages for J.J. and Tylee.
As Wood wrapped up rebuttal, he told the jury the only way to get justice for the victims was through a conviction.
“When Lori would tell her friends that nothing in this life counted for her,” Wood said. “Make it count for her.”
The jury is now deliberating the case.