BOISE — Forensic evidence pointing to an uncle and detailing gruesome details of the perimortem moments and deaths of two children were unveiled Thursday during Lori Vallow’s murder and conspiracy trial.
Lori has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister, also took the stand.
STABBING AND CHOPPING AT TYLEE’S PELVIC AREA
On Wednesday, the FBI’s Dr. Angi Christensen noted several “sharp trauma” alterations on Tylee’s hip bones and sacrum. She noted these injuries were not consistent with typical dismemberment signs. Thursday, the court learned more about these injuries when Douglas Halepaska took the stand. Halepaska is a forensic examiner for the FBI in the firearms and toolmarks unit in Quantico, Virginia.
A photo of Tylee's hip bones and sacrum put together was displayed on the courtroom projector screen. Halepaska said many of the sharp trauma alterations were chopping and stabbing-type wounds. These wounds were scattered all over the pelvic region.
Halepaska said the alterations were consistent with wounds that would be made with a cleaver, machete or hatchet. Some wounds were consistent with what would have been made with a blade that had serrated teeth. He could not point to the exact weapons used.
GASOLINE, ORGANIC MATTER ON TOOLS AND ALEX’S FINGERPRINTS
Several current and former employees from the Idaho State Police’s forensics lab took the stand Thursday revealing several evidential details not previously known.
David Sincerbeaux said he found gasoline remnants on the charred piece of flesh he was given from investigators. Tylee’s remains were found in a dismembered and burned state on Chad’s property.
Katherine Dace discussed tools she examined which were seized from the Daybell property. She said several of them appeared to have “organic matter” and what appeared to be blood stains on them. DNA profiling led to her finding samples that matched Tylee Ryan’s DNA on one of the shovels and a pickaxe. Testing of stains on the handle of the pickaxe came back positive as blood that matched Tylee as well.
Tara Martinez, who specializes in latent prints like fingerprints, tested a variety of materials from the evidence bags she was given. She looked at several samples of duct tape and the black plastic bag J.J.’s body was wrapped in. On the black plastic bag she found a fingerprint and a palm print that matched the prints she had on record for Lori’s brother Alex Cox. Cox has been a central figure in the murder case. He died in December 2019.
TAMMY DAYBELL’S SISTER DESCRIBES SHIFTING DYNAMICS
Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, took the stand for the last few minutes of the day. While her time was brief, Gwilliam delivered impactful details and piqued the interest of many individuals in the courthouse after a day full of forensics.
She mentioned that Chad had worked at a cemetery digging graves and acting as a sexton for many years in his professional life.
Her voice trembled as she described her close relationship to her sister. The two lived close to one another in Springville, Utah, before the Daybells moved to Idaho. Gwilliam said Tammy didn’t want to move to Idaho at first and that it was Chad’s idea.
Gwilliam said she really liked Chad and that he was good friends with Gwilliam’s husband. She said she noticed a change in Tammy and Chad’s relationship. She said when the couple came to visit her in June 2019, they were “awkward” and Chad wouldn’t talk to her husband like he normally did.
In July, she got an unexpected visit from Tammy on Gwilliam’s birthday. Tammy handed her a gift and stayed only a few minutes. Chad waited in the car and kept the vehicle running.
“It was really weird,” Gwilliam said, her voice still wavering.
The last time Gwilliam saw Tammy alive was also an unexpected visit. Tammy showed up alone in October, just two weeks before her death. Gwilliam said her sister hated traveling alone. Tammy said Chad told her she needed to go visit her family. Gwilliam said if Tammy had suspicions of Chad’s affair with Lori, she didn’t voice them to her sister. She said Chad likely brushed them off if she brought it up.
The day Tammy died, Gwilliam got a phone call from Chad informing her of her sister’s death. He told Gwilliam that Tammy had been really sick for a while and wouldn’t stop coughing throughout the previous night. He woke up to her dead. Gwilliam said that didn’t make sense to her because Tammy was healthy when she saw her two weeks earlier. Her sister was training for a race and taking a clogging class.
Gwilliam will resume her testimony when the court reconvenes on Friday.