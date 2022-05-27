Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce has ruled that Lori Vallow trial will be continued in January with her co-defendant husband Chad Daybell. Here she’s shown with her lawyer Jim Archibald during a recent hearing.
Idaho's Seventh District Court granted the state's motion to delay the trial of Lori Vallow, a woman charged with murdering her two children, until January 2023 to be held in conjunction with her husband, Chad Daybell, who's also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Daybell's trial was set for January 2023 while Vallow's trial was originally set for October 2022. Presiding Judge Steven Boyce granted the state's motion to hold Vallow's trial Jan. 9, 2023, so it can be held jointly with Daybell's. The pair will be tried in Boise.
The state charged Daybell and Vallow with the deaths of Vallow's two children, J.J Vallow, 7, and Tylee Vallow, 16. The state also charged her and Daybell with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.
The bodies of the children were found in Daybell's backyard in June 2020, and it was discovered that Tylee had been dismembered and her body burned. J.J. was found buried with a plastic bag over his head.
Vallow was declared mentally competent to stand trial in April of this year after spending time in a mental health facility.
Vallow has reserved her right to a speedy trial, but Daybell has waived his.
Court documents show that Vallow has not made any objections to the idea that the delay would impair the case. The judge decided the delay will not impair the case.
Judge Boyce applied the case Barker v. Wingo in the motion to decide whether there was good cause to delay the trial until 2023.
He said a Barker factor he considered was reason for the delay, which "is often both inevitable and wholly justifiable for reasons such as the parties' need for time to collect witnesses or oppose pretrial motions," the document said.
The judge also noted the seriousness of the charges in the motion and how the state is seeking the death penalty.
The defense filed a motion in late March to sever the two cases and try them separately, but that motion was denied.
"Finally, the Court has previously determined that her case is to be tried together with Daybell’s case in a single trial, and advancing Daybell’s trial to October may prejudice his defense," the May 26 motion said. The judge determined Vallow's constitutional rights were not violated by the motion to move the trial to January.
"Accordingly, the Court will GRANT the state's motion to continue the Defendant's trial from October 11, 2022 to January 9, 2023."
