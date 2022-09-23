Kids Killed Mom Charged

Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho in August. An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against Vallow and her husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. 

 Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 23 on KTVB.COM.

Cameras won't be allowed in future court proceedings for Lori Vallow, the woman who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, faces trial in January on charges of murdering her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Recommended for you

Load comments