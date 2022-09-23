Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho in August. An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against Vallow and her husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial.
Cameras won't be allowed in future court proceedings for Lori Vallow, the woman who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, faces trial in January on charges of murdering her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Friday issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage. Audio recording will still be allowed.
"The Court is very concerned that continued visual coverage of this case will impede the ability of the parties to select fair and unbiased jurors," Boyce wrote in the memo accompanying his order. "While the Court has refrained from delving into viewing the coverage in this case, the coverage is so extensive the Court has had to proactively avoid viewing it, as it is routinely part of local, and at times, national news."
Attorneys for Vallow in August filed a motion seeking to ban cameras from the courtroom, and the state concurred. More than 30 media outlets, including KTVB, joined a motion opposing such a ban, citing importance of public access to court proceedings.
Boyce makes it clear that the media in the courtroom up until now have not broken any rules or behaved badly, as was claimed by Vallow's attorneys.
"First, the Court affirms that there is no indication that any orders relating to the conduct of the media during hearings in this case have been violated," Boyce wrote. "The Court has likewise witnessed no misconduct on any part of the media during hearings in these cases. The presence of media during the hearings has in no way interrupted those proceedings, and attending media have been respectful and professional."
Boyce's ruling comes just over a week after he heard arguments on the motion.
"In fully considering this decision, the Court notes that the media have raised a compelling issue: public access for the citizens of Fremont and Madison counties," Boyce wrote. "The excessive coverage of this case has already resulted in the Court’s determination that trial will be held in Ada County, Idaho, as the Court has previously concluded that it would be unlikely to obtain an unbiased jury pool within the home county of this case, Fremont County. It is unfortunate that local citizens, including citizens of both Fremont and Madison Counties, who bear the cost of this case and should be given local access to this trial, should they wish to attend, now cannot do so without inconvenience."
The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023, in Ada County.