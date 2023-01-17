...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 2 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and up to 4 to 6 inches above 4000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 2 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow are set to be tried on murder charges in Ada County in April.
Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted — calling the facts in the case "egregious and heinous."
That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions in the case of the eastern Idaho couple charged with murder and conspiracy to commit the murders of two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.
Lori Vallow's motion to declare her "not death eligible" will get a hearing on Thursday, along with a motion asking the court to allow the two defendants to meet face-to-face, with their lawyers present, to talk about their options. Also up for a hearing Thursday is whether the jury should be sequestered during the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin April 3 in Ada County. The motion hearing will take place with Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce in Fremont County, where the case originated, but the trial scheduled for April is being moved out of eastern Idaho under a change of venue Boyce granted in October 2021.
In documents filed Jan. 12, the prosecution objected to Lori Vallow's request to speak to Chad Daybell ahead of trial because they have concerns about safety and protecting the privilege of the case.
Lori Vallow's attorney previously asked the court to scrap the death penalty after filing a motion to have a judge declare it unconstitutional, as well as not having enough to prove the death penalty was even warranted.
Prosecutors filed an objection to this on Jan. 12, saying they have enough evidence to prove the death penalty is needed in this case.
"The evidence the State will introduce at trial, some of which a grand jury has already reviewed, will establish that the Defendant intended for her children and her boyfriend’s wife to die, and that she affirmatively acted to make those deaths happen," court records say. In other filings, the state said it will be sending more DNA — "recently discovered hair samples" — to the Idaho State Lab for further testing to create a profile.
Lori Vallow also previously asked the court if she could speak to her husband to discuss the case ahead of trial. Attorneys would be there to mediate, but the state claims this raises serious concerns over protecting the integrity of the case as well as forms some major safety issues given the "nature of the charges" pending against the couple.
"Having the other Defendant and/or his/her counsel present would make them potential witnesses of statements made by the other Defendant and eliminate any claim to attorney/client privilege," the filing said. Prosecutors also argue that there is no "inherent right" for the couple to meet and discuss the case.
A hearing on the motions is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony. The judge's decision on each motion may come at the conclusion of the hearing or may come in writing at a later date.