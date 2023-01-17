Daybell and Vallow

Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow are set to be tried on murder charges in Ada County in April. 

Originally published Jan. 16 on KTVB.COM.

Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted — calling the facts in the case "egregious and heinous."

