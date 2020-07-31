CALDWELL — The Vallivue School District school board approved its reopening plan Friday, with the addition of an alternating in-person and at-home schedule for secondary students and a four-day in-person week for elementary students.
In an email to Vallivue parents, the district said for secondary students, the A-B schedule has all students working on academics remotely at home every Monday. Then half the students would attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays while the other half of students would attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.
For elementary students, all students would be working on academics remotely at home every Monday, the email said. All students would attend school in-building Tuesday through Friday.
According to the district, the plan is to reopen as scheduled, Aug. 19. The email to parents said efforts are underway within the student management system to schedule each family’s in-building attendance days.
The email also said the district would be checking out Chromebooks to all students in middle school and high school.
"With the uncertainty of daily operations, it is in the best interest of students to possess a Chromebook that can be utilized at home when face-to-face instruction is suspended or altered," the email said.
It also said each student's school would be reaching out to families once the A-B schedule arrangements have been made.
The bordering Nampa School District on Thursday opted to delay the opening of school one week, to Aug. 24, and start the school year fully online.