Vallivue School District voters will head to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on the district’s proposed supplemental levy.

The levy would allow the district to collect $7 million in taxes from district residents over the next two years, for a total of $14 million. The levy would take effect July 1, 2024, and end on June 30, 2026.

