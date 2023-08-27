Polling places will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day. Voters can find their polling place using Canyon County’s voter look-up tool, available on its elections web page. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Canyon County elections office (1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell) by 8 p.m. on election day.
District voters have approved a supplemental levy every two years since 1975, according to the district’s website.
FUNDS FOR STAFF, DISTRICT IMPROVEMENTS, AND MORE
The money levied would be slated toward five areas, according to the district’s website. About $750,000 each year would go toward “district-wide enhancements.” This includes funding for the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Programs which helps youth from families whose members have not attended college develop the skillset they need to do so, said Joseph Palmer, the district’s assistant superintendent.
Other items in the district-wide enhancements category include funding for the gifted and talented program, engineering classes and materials at the middle and high school level, and some extracurricular activities, Palmer said.
Another $1 million would be used for student transportation, Palmer said. About $500,000 would be used for purchasing new curricula materials for all of the new students moving into the district, as well as updating old curricula, Palmer said.
The largest categories of funding are for salaries and benefits ($3.5 million) and technology and devices support ($1.25 million).
Though the Idaho Department of Education funds salaries for teachers and staff, it takes supplemental funding to allow the district to hire the staff necessary for desired student-to-staff ratios, Palmer said. That funding also helps pay for staff such as school resource officers and nurses, he said.
The technology and devices funding allows the district to buy Chromebooks for student use, and to hire the staff to maintain that equipment, Palmer said.
IMPACT ON THE TAXPAYER
As more people have moved to the district, the overall levy rate on taxpayers is going down, Palmer said. In 2010, the overall levy rate was $5.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Currently, that figure is $2.15 per $1,000 of assessed value; Palmer said district officials are estimating it could go down to near $2 per $1,000 of assessed value with the new levy.
A LEVY IS DIFFERENT THAN A BOND
In May, district voters approved a new bond for the school district, which will fund improvements like the construction of two new elementary schools. Bonds, which require a 66.6% majority to pass, are one of the only mechanisms school districts have to raise money for building construction and improvements in Idaho.
Levies, on the other hand, require 55% approval to pass, and are used to supplement state funding.