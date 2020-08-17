NAMPA — The Vallivue School District postponed its first day of school to Aug. 25.
Secondary students will be on a hybrid A/B schedule, and elementary students will work from home on Mondays, the district announced last week.
Secondary students on the A schedule will start school on Aug. 25 with students on the B schedule attending their first day Aug. 26. Students will be alternating in-person school days, working on online classes at home when they are not at school.
The district has hired six elementary online teachers and expanded online capabilities for elementary school students.