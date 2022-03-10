BOISE — Boise's bus system likely won't be seeing many changes any time soon, at least not until more passengers return after a dramatic decrease in ridership during the pandemic. Eventually, the system hopes to ramp up service back to where it was, officials said at a Boise City Council meeting Tuesday.
The city of Boise anticipates spending around $8.7 million on Valley Regional Transit in Fiscal Year 2023, a similar number to the previous few years. However, Boise spent only around $8 million in fiscal year 2022, because the city was able to use federal money to shore up the funding.
“Boise has made this commitment,” Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said at the meeting. “It would be best if we had a state level funding source for transit like every other community outside of Idaho because it really does give more stability, more ability for VRT to reach folks outside of Boise.”
Additionally, Boise is looking to start talking about adding buses to the fleet again once ridership returns to pre-COVID numbers, said city Associate Transportation Planner Karen Gallagher.
Valley Regional Transit has put two routes on hold because of the pandemic: Meridian’s Route 30 Pine and a route between Boise and Eagle.
Valley Regional Transit ridership has dropped in the past few years, the Idaho Press previously reported. Ridership over the last five years fell from a high of 1,345,418 in fiscal year 2017 to a low of 818,569 in fiscal year 2021.
Elaine Clegg, Boise City Council president, raised concerns about what happens to one of the routes if ridership doesn’t return to those numbers.
“Kind of thinking chicken and the egg here, do we wait if we think we are at a point where we have the funding to increase frequencies to 15 minutes or do we go ahead with the 15 minutes or do we go ahead with a 15 minute frequency, anticipating that that will draw more riders?” Clegg asked.
On a previous route, Clegg said the buses had increased to a 15-minute frequency and it drew more riders. But Gallagher said that occurred during a growth situation and system-wide; VRT is waiting until numbers get to pre-covid levels.
“Bringing buses on is expensive,” Gallagher said.
Valley Regional Transit would need about $48 million a year in order to make it's transit system convenient for people to use, Executive Director Kelli Badesheim said.
Other regions that invest “at that level” around the country get 800 times more riders than here, Badesheim said. Currently, VRT’s budget is around $12 million.
“We spend, as a region, almost that much in school bus transportation. It’s not like we aren’t willing to fund transportation, that taxpayers aren’t willing to fund it,” Badesheim said. “It just takes funding to do it.”
The problem: Idaho is the only state in the United States without a dedicated funding source for public transit, Woodings said.
This means it really comes down to municipalities, counties and communities where VRT operates to fund the transit through the general fund.
"We want a better system too," Woodings said to citizens who spoke at the meeting. "I would encourage you to also reach out to your legislators and let them know how you feel about public transit and let them know how you feel about our state having a dedicated funding source."