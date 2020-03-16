Valley Regional Transit buses are still operating on their normal schedules amid a regionwide attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the transit authority is taking precautions aimed at preserving public health.
Every bus in service is cleaned and disinfected each night, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the entity.
Two weeks ago, the transit authority installed portable hand sanitizer stations at all its public facilities, including the Main Street Station in Boise, and the Happy Valley Transit Center in Caldwell, as well as its corporate offices in Meridian.
The authority’s cleaning crews has also been paying special attention to frequently touched areas, such as handrails and seatbacks in buses, as well as rails and door handles in facilities. The staff has also placed posters in buses with information about how riders can reduce their risk of spreading the virus, and the agency’s employees will stay home if they feel ill, according to the release.
More information about precautionary measures Valley Regional Transit is taking can be found by following the authority on social media, or by calling the authority’s help desk at 208-345-7433.