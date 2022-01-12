BOISE — Adam Geer sat on one side of Boise’s Main Street Station Wednesday morning, waiting for the bus. He takes the bus often, for things like job placement, Geer said.
On the other side of the track, Grace Moore sat listening to music. Moore takes the bus to get to school every day. Both said that while the system is essential to their lives, they’ve seen fewer riders on the bus.
“I know all the bus drivers,” Geer said.
Valley Regional Transit is facing some challenges, with a delayed route in Meridian due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing ridership. Data provided by Valley Regional shows ridership over the last five years has fallen from a high of 1,345,418 in Fiscal Year 2017 to a low of 818,569 in Fiscal Year 2021.
At its lowest point, ridership was down 30% to 40%, Valley Regional Transit Public Information Officer Mark Carnopis said.
“That was not an anomaly amongst transit systems nationwide,” Carnopis said.
Valley Regional Transit has put two routes on hold because of the pandemic: Meridian’s Route 30 Pine and a route between Boise and Eagle.
“We want this route (Route 30 Pine) to be a success,” Carnopis said. “We don’t want to start at a disadvantage. So once we get ridership up close to where it was, then we feel comfortable about implementing that new route.”
{span}Valley Regional Transit plans to start Route 30 Pine after ridership levels reach 90% of pre-COVID numbers, Carnopis said.{/span}
Over the course of about an hour, the Idaho Press observed fewer than 30 passengers in VRT’s underground station in Boise. Around 15 of those passengers came from the same bus, a Route 4 Roosevelt vehicle. The Idaho Press did not observe another bus with more than two passengers on it.
“It’s a new transition where people are working from home more often, because they realized it works,” {span}Valley Regional Transit{/span} Operations Director Leslie Pedrosa said. “We saw a huge shift of people staying home even when everything’s opened back up.”
Lots of schools were also remote until August 2021, she said, which may have impacted ridership as well.
Ridership is not the only challenge Valley Regional Transit has faced through the pandemic.
It contracts a provider that hires bus drivers and the contractor has had issues hiring and retaining drivers. Valley Regional Transit raised the starting wage to $17.25 an hour. The amount of drivers is in a good place now but it could change quickly, Carnopis said, so VRT has tried to be aggressive in hiring.
The shortage of drivers affected on-demand service in Canyon County and Valley Regional Transit was not able to schedule a lot of rides, Pedrosa said. Some out-of-state drivers were brought in, but there were still shortages, she said.
Though the two-year anniversary of the pandemic is approaching, the omicron variant has become a significant presence in Idaho. With the variants, seniors and disabled services tend to see a ridership drop, while fixed route ridership typically stays stable.
“We keep rolling with the punches,” Pedrosa said.
On Wednesday, a bus driver for Route No. 6 came out into the station and put his mask on. Geer picked up his backpack and got on the bus. The driver honked and waved goodbye to the security guard. Down the station, a passenger got onto the No. 3 bus. It pulled away, circling around and up the ramp to the street. A minute later, the Route 6 bus closed its doors. Geer was on his way, alone.