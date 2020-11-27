BOISE — Valley Regional Transit is seeking public input on improvements to pathways along State Street in downtown Boise, a major transit corridor.
Valley Regional Transit, which operates buses and other public transportation in the Treasure Valley, is evaluating three alternate routes between between Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street Station.
The State Street Alternative is the current No. 9 State Street route for buses.
"Selecting a path between Whitewater Park Boulevard and downtown Boise will require balancing tradeoffs between travel time, destinations served, and impacts to other users," a VRT news release said.
The three options under consideration are:
- Whitewater Park Alternative: State Street, Whitewater Park Boulevard, the Main/Fairview and Idaho/Main couplet (a bus travel lane and stopping lane on a one-way street), to Main Street Station
- 27th Street Alternative: State Street, 27th Street, the Main/Fairview and Idaho Main couplet, to Main Street Station
- State Street Alternative: State Street, 9th Street/5th Street, Main Street to Main Street Station
Residents can provide input through an online survey until Jan. 1. To complete the survey, visit valleyregionaltransit.org/blog/state-street-alternatives-analysis-survey.
“The public’s input on these alternatives will help transit get more people where they need to go faster and more reliably,” said Stephen Hunt, Valley Regional Transit development director.