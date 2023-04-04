Valley Regional Transit is seeking public input on ways to improve the Treasure Valley's public transportation system.
VRT will use the feedback to "help guide decisions as it works to focus service on a higher-frequency bus network, including potentially providing innovative services to lower ridership routes," according to a VRT news release.
The "Better Bus" initiative "is the next step of the 2018 ValleyConnect 2.0 vision, which incorporated significant public input and pointed toward a more frequent bus network with regional connections, better technology, and regional rail," the release says.
“We’re asking a rather simple question with a lot of different answers – how do we make the bus better?” Elaine Clegg, VRT’s Chief Executive Officer, said in the release. “We’re looking at how, within a fixed and limited budget, we can envision for tomorrow while we make improvements today. This includes better bus routes, bus rides, and bus stops, while considering a possible rail line, and we want public input to help guide our work.”
Citizens can share their input at the following open houses:
- Thursday, April 6, Main Street Station, rear conference room (777 W. Main St., Boise), 4-8 p.m.
- Friday, April 14, Boise Main Library, William F. Hayes Memorial Auditorium (715 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise), 2-6 p.m.
- Monday, April 24, Caldwell Library, Dean E. Miller Community Room (1010 Dearborn St., Caldwell), 4-8 p.m.
Additional engagement opportunities, including an online survey, can also be found online at rideVRT.org/better.