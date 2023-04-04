Valley Regional Transit ridership

Grace Moore, at left, waits to board her bus at the Valley Regional Transit station on Main Street in downtown Boise on Jan. 12, 2022. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Valley Regional Transit is seeking public input on ways to improve the Treasure Valley's public transportation system.

VRT will use the feedback to "help guide decisions as it works to focus service on a higher-frequency bus network, including potentially providing innovative services to lower ridership routes," according to a VRT news release. 

