Valley Regional Transit's final Better Bus Routes proposal is now available for public comment.
According to a VRT news release, the proposal, which represents a 10% increase in total bus service and more frequent bus arrivals, includes:
Valley Regional Transit's final Better Bus Routes proposal is now available for public comment.
According to a VRT news release, the proposal, which represents a 10% increase in total bus service and more frequent bus arrivals, includes:
• More buses arriving more often on highly used bus routes in Ada County, including an increase to 15-minute bus arrivals on the 7 Fairview
• New bus routes in Caldwell and expanded on-demand service in Canyon County
• Improved intercounty and cross-town connections (including new north-south options), with easier transfers to major destinations across the region
• Service consolidation or reduction on less-used bus routes
• Expanded transit connections through VRT’s partnership with Lyft to areas that would lose bus service
• The introduction of Beyond ACCESS, a new regional service for qualifying older adults and persons with disabilities providing no-cost trips in and between Ada and Canyon counties
The proposed changes can be viewed at rideVRT.org/changes.
“Our goal has been to create a better bus system including a move toward a higher-frequency network,” VRT CEO Elaine Clegg said in the release. “Thanks to valuable community feedback, we believe we have struck a balance between buses arriving more often in critical places and offering service to areas that need it.”
Public input helped VRT shape the proposal, the release said; additional public input is welcomed until Sept. 15.
Input and feedback can be submitted via:
• Online survey: rideVRT.org/redesign
• Email: feedback@rideVRT.org
• Phone message: 208-258-2702
Additionally, VRT will hold public hearings in Boise, Caldwell, Meridian and Nampa:
Nampa (City Council chambers, 411 3rd St. S)
Thursday, Aug. 31
5 p.m. open house
6 p.m. public hearing
Boise (City Council chambers, 150 N Capitol Blvd.)
Thursday, Sept. 7
5 p.m. open house
6 p.m. public hearing
Meridian (VRT office, 700 NE 2nd St.)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
5 p.m. open house
6 p.m. public hearing
Caldwell (CPD community room 110 S 5th Ave.)
Thursday, Sept. 14
5 p.m. open house
6 p.m. public hearing
"Following the public comment period, VRT staff will analyze feedback and make final changes to the proposal. VRT’s Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 2 to review public comments and consider the final proposal. The agency plans to implement service changes by summer 2024," the release said.
More information on the network redesign is available at rideVRT.org/redesign, and on VRT's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Nextdoor pages.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.