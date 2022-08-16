...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Valley Regional Transit receives $17.4 million electric bus grant
Valley Regional Transit announced Tuesday it received a $17.4 million federal grant to buy electric buses and charging infrastructure.
The transit organization intends to use the funds to help purchase eight electric buses and four electric depot chargers to add to its existing 12 electric buses, according to a news release.
“Competitive federal grants are an essential part of our funding strategy as we work toward a more sustainable transit system, and we are thrilled with the award,” VRT Executive Director Kelli Badesheim said.
In August 2019, the Federal Transit Administration awarded $3 million to VRT to help with buying its first battery-electric buses, the release said. VRT also received almost $2 million earlier this year to buy three electric buses. The transit organization is in the process of ordering the three buses, the release said.
Last week, VRT said it was told it received an $8.5 million grant, part of which will be used for on-route electric bus charging.
VRT said it wants to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.
The number of electric vehicles in the state has increased tremendously in the last decade, as previously reported.
In 2015, Idahoans registered 139 electric vehicles. In 2021, that number was up to 2,990 vehicles, a 2,000% increase, according to data from the Idaho Department of Transportation.
As of late July, Idahoans had registered over 2,300 electric vehicles this year, with five months still to go.
“Electric vehicles are the future,” Patti Best, senior program specialist at Idaho Power, previously told the Idaho Press. “How fast they come is the real question. Idaho’s a little slower to adopt than other areas.”