Valley Regional Transit has begun notifying over 500 employees, contractors and customers that their personal information may have been accessed during an October 2021 ransomware attack, Valley Regional Transit announced Friday.
Cybercriminals accessed VRT’s computer network and removed some data before deploying the ransomware, according to a news release. The data may have included an individual’s name, address, date of birth and Social Security or driver’s license number.
“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this incident may cause,” VRT Executive Director Kelli Badesheim said in the news release. “If individuals have any further questions regarding this incident, please contact us at 208-258-2777, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., MT.”
Valley Regional Transit is offering credit-monitoring services for free for people whose driver’s license or Social Security number was involved.
For some individuals, VRT did not have enough contact information to provide written notice but is providing a call number to determine whether someone’s information was involved.
VRT said it urges affected individuals to review and monitor their account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity.
“VRT indicated that individuals should immediately report any unauthorized or suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement and the state Attorney General,” the release said.